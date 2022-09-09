ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Porto's Bakery to Open New Location in Downtown Disney

One of SoCal's most popular bakeries will soon be opening its doors at Downtown Disney. Porto's Bakery and Café announced on Sunday that they will be opening a new location in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The popular Cuban café chain currently has six locations in...
ANAHEIM, CA
OC Soccer Club Fears Being Kicked Out of Their Stadium

The Orange County Soccer Club fears it's about to be kicked out from the stadium where the team has played since 2017. The team could be replaced by another connected to the LA Galaxy just one option the city of Irvine will discuss at it's meeting Tuesday. The...
IRVINE, CA

