How did Hall of Fame point guard Dave Bing end up retiring a Boston Celtic?

Who is Dave Bing, how did he end up on the Boston Celtics? A native of Washington, D.C., Bing played his college ball for Syracuse University and was drafted with the second pick of the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Bing started his NBA career playing in a city he would one day be elected the mayor of as a candidate of the Democratic Party many years later.

The former Orangeman later played for his hometown Washington (then) Bullets (now, Wizards) for two seasons after his stint with the Pistons. But he finished his career as a Celtic, and in the clip embedded below, he tells the tale of how that came to be.

Take a look at the video for yourself to hear how one of the game’s all-time greats ended up going out while donning the green and white.

