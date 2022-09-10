ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How did Hall of Fame point guard Dave Bing end up retiring a Boston Celtic?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPKMe_0hpo5bhW00
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Who is Dave Bing, how did he end up on the Boston Celtics? A native of Washington, D.C., Bing played his college ball for Syracuse University and was drafted with the second pick of the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Bing started his NBA career playing in a city he would one day be elected the mayor of as a candidate of the Democratic Party many years later.

The former Orangeman later played for his hometown Washington (then) Bullets (now, Wizards) for two seasons after his stint with the Pistons. But he finished his career as a Celtic, and in the clip embedded below, he tells the tale of how that came to be.

Take a look at the video for yourself to hear how one of the game’s all-time greats ended up going out while donning the green and white.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook

Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Has Made Up His Mind

With just a few weeks to go before the new NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to deal Russell Westbrook away. For months now, we have heard rumors that the team is eagerly looking for to part ways with the former MVP, whose first year in LA was rocky, to put it gently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bing
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Syracuse University#The Detroit Pistons#The Democratic Party#Orangeman
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe

A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy