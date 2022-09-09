Read full article on original website
Related
wrwh.com
Billy Lionel Johnson, Age 86 Clarkesville
Billy Lionel Johnson, age 86, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born January 26, 1936 in Oconee, South Carolina to the late Ansel William Johnson and Mamie Deal Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings and was the last of his immediate family. Mr. Johnson was a United States Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Billy served in Law Enforcement for 30 years, having served in both Stephens County and Habersham County. He was a member at Clarkesville Baptist Church. Billy was a member of the Cornelia Masonic Lodge #92 F &AM.
wrwh.com
Mr. Michael Edward Malone, Age 69 Cleveland
Mr. Michael Edward Malone, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Malone was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Everett and Frances Beyer Malone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Malone. Mr. Malone was a supervisor for Navistar and a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Cleveland.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Rutha “Ruthie” Green, Age 73 Gainesville
Mrs. Rutha “Ruthie” Green, age 73, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. Mrs. Green was born to the late Walter and Alice Delsey Goss McClure on January 10, 1949. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sons Randall Lance and Robert Green and numerous siblings. Mrs. Green was faithful in reading her bible and listening to preaching. She was a great cook and loved family get-togethers, riding around, gardening, and growing roses.
wrwh.com
Lookout Posted For Missing Cleveland Woman
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Malinda Simons has been missing since December 23rd. According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk of needing medical attention. Simons was reported...
wrwh.com
Mary Magaleen Armour Oliver, Age 82 Lula
Mary Magaleen Armour Oliver, age 82, of Lula, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Born on December 3, 1940, in Hall County, she was a daughter of the late Taft Armour and Leler Belle Dodd Armour. Mrs. Oliver retired from Lanier Timber, where she was an office manager for 42 years. She was of the Holiness faith and attended New Haven Congregational Holiness Church in Gainesville. Mrs. Oliver was steadfast in her love for her family; a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Mrs. Oliver was an avid shopper and always carried herself in elegant fashion. She was truly one in a million and will be forever missed.
wrwh.com
Linda Joan Ravan, Age 73 Clermont
Linda Joan Ravan, age 73, of Clermont, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Mrs. Ravan was born on August 7, 1949, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Paul and Idessa Stringer Parker. She was a retired nurse and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters and...
wrwh.com
Ira “Stanley” Murphy, Age 88 Dahlonega
Ira “Stanley” Murphy, age 88, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Union County on May 3, 1934 to the late Robert Stan Murphy and the late Mandie Josephine Cantrell Murphy. Stanley loved to spend time with his grandchildren, especially somewhere on the water trying to catch a fish. He was lovingly known as “Paw” or “Paw Murphy” by his grandchildren and will forever be missed by them.
wrwh.com
Mr. James Floyd Edge, Age 84 Dahlonega
Mr. James Floyd Edge, age 84, of Dahlonega, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mr. Edge was born to the late Homer and Bessie Grindle Edge on June 16, 1938. He served in the United States Army Reserves for six years. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Hazel...
wrwh.com
Mary Jeanette “Marie” Jenkins McDonald, age 83, Dahlonega
83 Year Resident of Dahlonega Mary Jeanette “Marie” Jenkins McDonald, age 83, took her heavenly journey on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Marie lived her entire life in Dahlonega, GA. Dahlonega was her earthly home. She never wanted to live elsewhere. Her family was her life. Her father, Luther Jenkins, died in 1956 and her husband, Brennon McDonald, in 1977 and she became the head of her family. She worked at Owens Farms and then at Burlington Industries until her retirement. She was a very selfless person, always putting the needs of her family ahead of her own. She will be greeted on the other side by family members who took the same journey earlier. Marie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward Paschal and Lula Elizabeth Hays Robertson; and her paternal grandparents, George Washington and Ella Agnes Bruce Jenkins; her parents, Luther and Sallie Robertson Jenkins; her husband, Brennon William McDonald and a daughter, Farrell McDonald Anderson (Jimmy). She is survived by a son, Carl McDonald, who lived with her and took care of her in her last days; a granddaughter, Alicia Farrell Anderson Watkins; two great-grandchildren, Jenna Marie Watkins and Luke Robert Watkins. We are all blessed to have known her. We are all better for it. Marie will be in our hearts and minds forever and she will be missed but never forgotten. Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Dahlonega Memorial Park. The Rev. William Hutcheson will officiate. Dahlonega Funeral Home; 20 Gibson Road; Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
wrwh.com
Second Suspect Arrested In Connection With December 4th Kidnapping
(Cleveland)- An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with the December 4th kidnapping incident in Cleveland. At approximately 1:15 am, Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons on Bryant St in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release,...
wrwh.com
White County Water Customers Asked To Cut Back On Water Use
(Cleveland)- White County Water Authority is asking their customers to cut back on water use because water supplies are low following the Christmas weather event when most customers were allowing water to run day and night to help protect their water pipes. Water Authority Director Edwin Nix says now that...
Comments / 0