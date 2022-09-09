83 Year Resident of Dahlonega Mary Jeanette “Marie” Jenkins McDonald, age 83, took her heavenly journey on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Marie lived her entire life in Dahlonega, GA. Dahlonega was her earthly home. She never wanted to live elsewhere. Her family was her life. Her father, Luther Jenkins, died in 1956 and her husband, Brennon McDonald, in 1977 and she became the head of her family. She worked at Owens Farms and then at Burlington Industries until her retirement. She was a very selfless person, always putting the needs of her family ahead of her own. She will be greeted on the other side by family members who took the same journey earlier. Marie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward Paschal and Lula Elizabeth Hays Robertson; and her paternal grandparents, George Washington and Ella Agnes Bruce Jenkins; her parents, Luther and Sallie Robertson Jenkins; her husband, Brennon William McDonald and a daughter, Farrell McDonald Anderson (Jimmy). She is survived by a son, Carl McDonald, who lived with her and took care of her in her last days; a granddaughter, Alicia Farrell Anderson Watkins; two great-grandchildren, Jenna Marie Watkins and Luke Robert Watkins. We are all blessed to have known her. We are all better for it. Marie will be in our hearts and minds forever and she will be missed but never forgotten. Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Dahlonega Memorial Park. The Rev. William Hutcheson will officiate. Dahlonega Funeral Home; 20 Gibson Road; Dahlonega, GA 30533.

