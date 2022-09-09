Read full article on original website
Animal Care Center: meet Jesse
Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Jesse. Jesse is a sixteen week old, neutered male. He is a Rottweiler and Shepard mix. Jesse is a...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Sponsored Content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to learn more about how they are making a difference in the Hispanic community. Tamsi is also the Co...
Studio 17 Live Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Today, KGET and Studio 17 Live continued the conversation live on Facebook as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. We were joined by guest host Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Capra with ADAKC, and Susana Magana with CAPK.
Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County: September is World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. September is World Alzheimer’s Month and also Hispanic Heritage Month. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County to talk more about World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Community Action Partnership of Kern
Sponsored Content by Community Action Partnership of Kern. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Director of Health and Nutrition Services, Susana Magana with Community Action Partnership of Kern to talk more about CAPK’s involvement in Hispanic Heritage Month. Magana shares, “CAPK provides the Hispanic community with...
9th annual ‘Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash’ happening Sept. 24
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th annual “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” fundraiser will be held Sept. 24 at the Park at River Walk to raise awareness of Kern’s ongoing — and deadly — problem with impaired drivers. There are more than 4,000...
A cool down is on its way
We are gearing up to see a major cool down starting Wednesday. Last Tuesday Bakersfield hit 115, Wednesday we will be 30 degrees cooler with lower 80’s. The cooling trend continues into next week when 70’s are expected with a slight chance of showers by next Tuesday.
Funeral services for slain correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. held
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to give a final farewell to the slain navy veteran and prison counselor Benny Alcala Jr. It was an emotional mass at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church where Alcala’s family, friends and the community gathered to celebrate the life and work of the 43-year-old whose life was violently ended on the night of Aug. 24 outside of a Southwest Bakersfield Target.
BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as:. A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen...
Residual storms from Tropical Storm Kay possible
We are still tracking moisture from post tropical Kay Monday. We had some good storms over the Mountain areas Sunday night, and could still see the same Monday. The bulk of the moisture will come to an end by late Monday night as a trough pushes moisture east of Kern County by Tuesday. We are also looking at a nice cooling trend this week.
Bakersfield resident part of ‘Hazing’ documentary
It has been 11 years since Brent McClanahan II was subjected to brutal beatings with canes, whips and paddles during a weeks-long pledge process to become part of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Cal State Bakersfield. The hazing process left him with shattered disks in his back that more than a decade later continue to cause him pain.
Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
Northbound I-5 lanes opened; Closures cancelled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three northbound lanes of the I-5 at Castaic are now open after fire repairs from the Route Fire, according to a tweet from Caltrans. All lanes of southbound I-5 are now open. Caltrans crews completed maintenance work ahead of schedule Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday’s...
‘Do You Want to Know a Secret?’ Fab Four set for Fox show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ardy Sarraf apologizes for the roughness in his voice. It is the result of being on the road week after week performing with the Emmy Award-winning The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. His voice is going to get another workout Sept. 17 as the Fab...
