What can North Carolina learn from early childhood trends across the country?

What are leaders from other states thinking — and doing — about early childhood workforce shortages and low compensation? About child care deserts, particularly for the youngest children?. EdNC interviewed early learning experts at the Hunt Institute, a nonprofit that educates state policymakers and governors on education policy...
DPI convenes advisory group on testing and accountability

It is no secret that state leaders think it is time to reconsider the accountability model used to give schools performance grades across North Carolina. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has been critical of the model, including during her testimony earlier this year before the House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future.
DHHS extends early childhood teacher compensation supports through end of 2023

Early care and education programs in North Carolina will not face as steep a cliff when federal stabilization grant funds run out next year. The state Department of Health and Human Services has decided to provide $150 million for programs to support teacher compensation through December 2023. Since last fall,...
