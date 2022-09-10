Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually."
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew
The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Lena Dunham Gets Royal Blue In Satin Fringe Dress & Sky-High Platforms for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Lena Dunham had a standout fashion moment while visiting “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Sept. 14 in New York City. The actress brought vibrance to the talk show on Wednesday. Dunham wore a fitted royal blue satin dress with a long fringe detailing on the bottom. The scoop neck dress was paired with a silver drop pendant necklace and an assortment of bracelets and rings. Dunham kept her dirty blonde hair down in a short bob bringing attention to her short fringe bang. She kept her makeup minimal with light eye makeup and a wing with nude lipstick. When it came to...
