ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew

The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Footwear News

Lena Dunham Gets Royal Blue In Satin Fringe Dress & Sky-High Platforms for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Lena Dunham had a standout fashion moment while visiting “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Sept. 14 in New York City. The actress brought vibrance to the talk show on Wednesday. Dunham wore a fitted royal blue satin dress with a long fringe detailing on the bottom. The scoop neck dress was paired with a silver drop pendant necklace and an assortment of bracelets and rings. Dunham kept her dirty blonde hair down in a short bob bringing attention to her short fringe bang. She kept her makeup minimal with light eye makeup and a wing with nude lipstick. When it came to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merv Griffin
Person
Jeanette Nolan
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Greg Mullavey
Person
Misty Copeland
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Bronson Pinchot
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Christopher Walken

Comments / 0

Community Policy