Peterson, Elvy
Elvy Irene Peterson, born February 11, 1929 in Kinna, Sweden passed away December 5, 2021 at her Residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/05/2021. Age: 92. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Graveside services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 PM...
Willyard, Wuana
Wuana Kay Willyard, born December 26, 1942 in Oakland, California passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/12/2022. Age: 79. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Garwood, George
George Duane Garwood, born October 26, 1930 in Lubbock, Texas passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held in Sonora at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/04/2022. Age: 91. Residence: Sonora,...
Nulph, Jeremiah
Jeremiah ‘Miah’ Franklin Nulph, born December 20, 1979 in Healdsburg , California passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, California. A funeral service will be held, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 42. Residence: Sonora,...
Lemon, Max
Max Hortin Lemon 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, brother and. friend departed this life on September 10th, 2022. Max was born in Oakley, Utah, July 20, 1931 to William Harper and Grace Ella Hortin Lemon. He spent. his early years in Francis Utah and learned many skills growing...
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away
Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
Calaveras Deputy Places High In Warrior Competition
San Andreas, CA — The California National Guard puts on a competition for the top one percent of enlistees and non-commissioned officers to square off in the ultimate physical and mental test, to find out who is the “best of the best.”. Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Johnson was...
Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped
Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
A Different Type Of Traffic Hazard
San Andreas, CA — A CHP officer takes a slowpoke disrupting traffic in downtown San Andreas into custody. Officer Geraurd with the San Andreas CHP Unit responded to a call about a “citizen” of Calaveras County impeding traffic on Highway 49. According to CHP officials, once on scene, she encountered a dilemma, as she found the “citizen” refusing to walk on the road’s shoulder, forcing her to take them into custody for their own safety. The “citizen” also remained tight-lipped and would not answer any questions, with Officer Gerard noting that they “appeared to be a real hardened criminal.”
Peller, Carmella
Carmella Anne Peller, born July 16, 1943 Queens, New York City, New York passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her residence in Sonora. Loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She cared for and nurtured us all through our challenges and joys. As the eldest daughter, while still a young...
School Superintendent Parker Leaving Office After Next Month
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker will be leaving her position, retiring from education, on October 31. Parker says she has notified the Tuolumne County Board of Education, and they have in turn voted to appoint Diana Harford to finish the term as the Interim Superintendent. Harford’s time in office will run through the end of the calendar year. At that time, Zachary Abernathy, the winner of the June primary, will take over as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. Harford is a former Principal at Summerville High School, and has most recently been serving as Deputy Tuolumne County Superintendent.
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown Impacts Schools
Update at 10:03am: PG&E reports that the earlier power outage, impacting over 1,400 Jamestown and Chinese Camp customers, has been restored. The cause has not been released. Original story posted at 7:15am: Jamestown, CA — There is a new power outage that started at 6:33am and is impacting 1,466 customers throughout Jamestown and stretching down to Chinese Camp.
Update: Power Outage Up Highway 4 Corridor
Update at 10am: PG&E reports that the 3,200 customers who lost power this morning along the Highway 4 corridor have now been restored. The company has not released details on the cause. Original story posted at 6:40am: Arnold, CA — Around 3,200 PG&E customers lost electricity early this morning in...
Emergency Road Closure In Calaveras County
Mountain Ranch, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County has closed a road for an emergency tree removal project. Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch was closed at 10am this morning and should be back open by around 1:30pm. The complete closure is near the Worden Road intersection. No vehicles are able to pass through, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.
Wayman, Cindy
Cindy Wayman, 61, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 09/08/2022. Age: 61. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Seeking Public’s Help Regarding Weekend Fire Near Stockton Road
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire is turning to the public to possibly get more details on what might have sparked the Links Fire in Sonora this past weekend. Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), near the area of Camp Hope on Stockton Road, as reported here. It ignited in some grass near Silver Pine Drive and Mill Villa Court near the recent Woods Fire burn scar, which ignited on Thursday, Sept. 1st, in the evening. It resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, as detailed here. It was 100% contained on Monday, Sept. 5th, leaving one structure destroyed and another damaged, as reported here.
Calaveras Looking To Eliminate $9-Million Structural Budget Deficit
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County in recent years has been operating with a structural budget deficit, meaning that total expenses outpace the projected annual fixed revenue. All counties are required to have a balanced budget at the end of the fiscal year, so the financial holes have been...
Summerville High School’s All Years Reunion This Weekend
Calling All Bears is an all-class Summerville High School Reunion, that will take place this weekend. Jan Hiebert, Executive Director for the Summerville High School Foundation, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Why an all-class reunion celebrating the 111th birthday of Summerville High School?. “The Foundation...
