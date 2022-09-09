Sonora, CA – CAL Fire is turning to the public to possibly get more details on what might have sparked the Links Fire in Sonora this past weekend. Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), near the area of Camp Hope on Stockton Road, as reported here. It ignited in some grass near Silver Pine Drive and Mill Villa Court near the recent Woods Fire burn scar, which ignited on Thursday, Sept. 1st, in the evening. It resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, as detailed here. It was 100% contained on Monday, Sept. 5th, leaving one structure destroyed and another damaged, as reported here.

