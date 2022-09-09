PLTK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Playtika Holding Corp.'s Tender Offer

Read full article on original website
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Evercore ISI Group Boosts PT On This Stock By Around 400%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For Merck
Berenberg raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.22 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $110 to $95. Eastman Chemical shares fell 0.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading. Evercore...
After Investor Flak, German Healthcare Giant Bayer Starts Hunt For New CEO: Report
Bayer AG BAYRY has started a hunt for CEO Werner Baumann's successor, Bloomberg News reported, citing people close to the matter. The new CEO search may portend an early departure for Baumann, whose contract with Bayer isn't set to expire until April 2024. Bayer's chairman Norbert Winkeljohann is looking at...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
