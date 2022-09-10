PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO