MLB
Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game
Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MLB
Sandy joins exclusive club with 2nd straight 200-inning season
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reached 200 innings for a second consecutive season as he continues his push for the National League Cy Young Award, but Nick Maton’s two-run homer spoiled the achievement in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies at loanDepot park. Alcantara secured the...
MLB
A look at every HR during Trout's streak
CLEVELAND - - Angels superstar Mike Trout’s elite power has been on full display recently, and it’s helped him make history, as he became just the ninth player to homer in seven consecutive games with his two-run blast against the Guardians on Monday. After going 0-for-3 with a...
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
A confident Gonzalez looking 'dangerous' in playoff push
CLEVELAND -- Flash back to the end of March near the end of Spring Training, when the Guardians were having the difficult conversation with Oscar Gonzalez about optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. No one knew what his future held. It was clear that his 2021 Minor League numbers were enough...
MLB
Positivity, consistency key to Trejo's recent success
CHICAGO -- With four weeks left in the regular season, the Rockies will get the chance to see what they've got in certain young players. They’re hoping that some of them take this opportunity and run with it. Alan Trejo fits under that category of a player doing all...
MLB
Oh wait, I'm up! Semien hilariously realizes it's his turn
You ever have that dream where you have a test in school that you haven't studied for? That was Marcus Semien for a moment on Tuesday, when the Bally Sports Southwest cameras caught the Rangers second baseman humorously realizing it was his turn to lead off the bottom of the fifth against the A's at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Manoah beats back bug as Blue Jays reclaim WC lead
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah’s stomach illness had him tossing and turning for most of Monday night. It got so bad that in addition to texting Blue Jays trainer José Ministral at 2 a.m. ET, the right-hander considered a trip to the emergency room overnight. When Manoah’s alarm went...
MLB
Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start
PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
20 minutes from home, Brown beats Tigers
DETROIT -- Hunter Brown grew up going to games at Comerica Park. The right-hander modeled his pitching motion after Tigers legend and current teammate Justin Verlander. He even went to college roughly a mile away from Detroit’s home stadium. And on Tuesday, in his Motor City homecoming, pitching in...
MLB
Oviedo's 5 scoreless innings 'a really good sign'
CINCINNATI -- It’s been a difficult season for the Pirates’ pitching rotation, but Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader may have offered a glimpse of promise as they trudge through the final three weeks of the regular season. Playing a day-night doubleheader against Cincinnati, the club started a...
MLB
J-Ram delivers MVP-caliber power in Guardians' 6th straight win
CLEVELAND -- With all the talk about Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani battling for the American League MVP Award swirling around the baseball world, José Ramírez just wanted to make sure everyone remembered that he, too, is having a season to talk about. With the score tied at...
MLB
White Sox recognize high stakes: 'Let that fuel you'
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo didn’t want to talk about Thursday’s one-game matchup against Cleveland at Progressive Field prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Rockies in Chicago. But after a 3-0 shutout loss at Guaranteed Rate Field, which dropped the White Sox (73-70)...
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway
BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
MLB
Freeland outduels Cease with assist from youngsters
CHICAGO -- For the Rockies, September is a time for their young players to grow in the big leagues and for their veterans to end the year on a high note. Wednesday’s series finale was a good opportunity for Kyle Freeland to continue his recent success and for the younger players to continue to develop at the plate.
