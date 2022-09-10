ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Assad baffles Mets with cutter for first career win

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Javier Assad is one of many Cubs players who will need to be evaluated for 40-man roster decisions this winter. If you go by Monday’s game, Assad should be on the roster for a while. Assad turned in his best game as a Major Leaguer as the Cubs defeated the Mets, 5-2, at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
MLB

Watch LIVE: Trout eyes HR in record 8th straight game

Angels superstar Mike Trout is on a historic heater, having homered in his past seven games. If he goes deep tonight against the Guardians, he'd tie the AL/NL record of eight straight games held by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93). You can watch a...
MLB
MLB

'Just another step': LA's eyes on division prize

PHOENIX -- The Dodgers, the National League West champions every season from 2013-20, are on the cusp of reclaiming their division crown. And after that eight-year reign ended in ‘21 -- when Los Angeles fell one game shy of San Francisco -- nobody will take it for granted. “It’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Rays' Toronto set a sneak peek of October?

TORONTO -- The Rays and Blue Jays are going to see a lot of each other over the next few weeks. The American League East rivals are in the middle of a four-day, five-game series here at Rogers Centre. Then, the Rays will return home to Tropicana Field for three games against the Rangers, three against the Astros and … four more against the Blue Jays, the team they began the week leading by a half-game in the tightly packed AL Wild Card standings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Groshans called up by Marlins, debuts against Phillies

MIAMI -- As they have done over the past few months, the Marlins on Tuesday called up another young talent, selecting the contract of No. 12 prospect Jordan Groshans. Groshans started at third base and hit eighth in the series opener against the Phillies at loanDepot park, going 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Here are the 10 hottest rookies in baseball

Welcome to the Rookie Hot List for September. This is the final 2022 edition of MLB.com’s monthly look at the rookies on a roll around the Major Leagues. Friendly reminder, of course: as always, this is not about who’s having the best season overall. It’s not about who’s going to win Rookie of the Year. It’s not about who’s the best prospect, though any of those factors can be a tiebreaker when there’s a close call.
MLB
MLB

Battle of the BFFs: Mountcastle, Harvey all laughs after home run

WASHINGTON -- Best friends and former teammates Hunter Harvey and Ryan Mountcastle met for dinner on Monday night, before the Beltways Series kicked off its second leg on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. There, Harvey was “just talking smack,” jokingly promising that should an at-bat between them arise, he’d plunk Mountcastle in the back. Call it payback for years of roommate antics in the Minor Leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

J-Rod displaying leadership beyond his years

SEATTLE -- We’ve all seen the elite five tools that Julio Rodríguez possesses over this breakout season. But one both intangible and perhaps unexpected surfaced during Sunday’s epic walk-off win over the Braves:. Leadership. The telecast caught Rodríguez smiling when running in from center field in the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Resilience key to Bichette's eruption at plate

TORONTO -- In a lineup stacked with stars, Bo Bichette appreciates how pivotal he can be to the Blue Jays’ ambitious goals. Now, he’s putting to rest any doubts about his ability to meet expectations. Less than a month after dropping to seventh in Toronto’s batting order, Bichette...
MLB
MLB

'It hurts': Poche's struggles cost Rays Wild Card lead

TORONTO -- For the second time in three games, one of the Rays’ most trusted relievers let a late-inning lead slip away at Rogers Centre. On Monday night, Jason Adam allowed a go-ahead home run to Bo Bichette, a rare misstep for the Rays’ top high-leverage reliever all season. On Tuesday night, Colin Poche turned Tampa Bay’s 2-1 lead into a three-run deficit with a disastrous seventh inning in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Sandy joins exclusive club with 2nd straight 200-inning season

MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara reached 200 innings for a second consecutive season as he continues his push for the National League Cy Young Award, but Nick Maton’s two-run homer spoiled the achievement in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies at loanDepot park. Alcantara secured the...
MLB
MLB

Manoah beats back bug as Blue Jays reclaim WC lead

TORONTO -- Alek Manoah’s stomach illness had him tossing and turning for most of Monday night. It got so bad that in addition to texting Blue Jays trainer José Ministral at 2 a.m. ET, the right-hander considered a trip to the emergency room overnight. When Manoah’s alarm went...
MLB
MLB

Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom

NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils

CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Judge hits homer No. 56 AND No. 57 at Fenway

BOSTON -- Ask Aaron Judge about his massive lead in the American League’s home run and RBI races and the Yankees' slugger echoes a thought from the great Satchel Paige, who famously remarked, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” But let’s be honest -- no one is catching him there, and what’s more, a Triple Crown may now be within reach.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall

Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
QUEENS, NY
MLB

So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Mets left wondering 'what if' after missed chance

NEW YORK -- The rain had just begun to fall in the eighth inning at Citi Field on Monday when the Mets loaded the bases with no outs, down by four runs. At that point, if their history of late comebacks was any indication, the Mets had the Cubs right where they wanted them.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record

For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB

