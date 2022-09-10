Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
advantagenews.com
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Not as windy Tuesday
We'll have sunshine and comfortable humidity levels through the final full week of summer. By the end of the week, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.
KSDK
Comfortable weather continues in St. Louis
Cool temperatures in the morning have given way to a high in the 80. Humidity remains low, resulting in nice conditions.
KSDK
Gas prices continue to fall in the St. Louis area
Gas prices continue to fall in the St. Louis area. Prices may fluctuate as cooler weather begins.
FOX2now.com
Going to new cheeseburger heights with Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate. It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday
The weekend looks dry with just a few clouds and highs in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees and not overly humid. The next chance of rain looks to arrive next week.
timesnewspapers.com
Joseph Sappington House Prepared For Big Move
Following the removal of modern additions, the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House, 10734 Clearwater Drive in Affton, is ready to be dismantled. The three-week long deconstruction will be followed by the dismantling of the three stone fireplaces, each requiring one week to disassemble. Start dates are to be determined. The house will be reassembled at the Historic Sappington House Park in Crestwood.
advantagenews.com
Marquette Catholic High School
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
edglentoday.com
S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
KSDK
Hoffmann Family of Companies announce new plans for helicopter tour service near Washington, Missouri
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced those plans this week. They bought 10 acres of land that includes a hangar.
Morning Sun
Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging
Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
KSDK
Chilly start to the week, but expect weather to be absolutely incredible
There is heavy rainfall out west, but we have quiet weather here in St. Louis. On Tuesday morning, there will be mild winds, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
KSDK
Grand Prix Watch Party coming to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in October
The luxury watch party will be held on Oct. 23. Tables of 10 will cost $1,000.
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
feastmagazine.com
WaffleNerds food truck offers Liège-style waffles with pop culture inspirations in Lake St. Louis
In 2021, Sara and Chris Mullen turned a casual coffee date into a brainstorming session for a new restaurant. That auspicious evening marked the beginnings of WaffleNerds, the duo’s food truck and catering business. The Mullens soon set up a spot at the Lake St. Louis Farmers Market, hoping...
