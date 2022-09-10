Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Related
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
mymoinfo.com
75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County
(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman wins $98K prize from Missouri Show Me Cash jackpot
A woman recently won $98,000 in the Missuri Show Me Cash jackpot from a Quick Pick ticket purchased in north St. Louis County.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Daycare inspectors get answers about child’s head injury
A two-year-old’s mother would not accept that her daughter just tripped and fell. Now, daycare inspectors believe they’ve found the real culprit.
KMBC.com
'It all seems to go in cycles:' Missouri Highway Patrol says of recent crashes in KC area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week has seen a number of crashes, including fatal ones, around the Kansas City metro. "It all seems to go in cycles," said Sgt. Bill Lowe, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Over the past few weeks, roads and highways seem to be in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Historic house in South County to be moved
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The 200-year-old Sappington Log House is on the move. Workers began dismantling it Tuesday after stripping it down to the bear bones. It starts with the removal of the roof, then it will be taken apart by by log. The deconstruction will take about...
KSDK
Body found in St. Louis County in 1994 ID'd as missing northern Illinois man
MOLINE, Ill. — Case closed. After 28 years of not knowing what happened to their loved one, the family members of Steve Asplund finally got closure. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault held a press conference on Sept. 12 to provide new details on the case; namely, the discovery of Asplund's body in St. Louis County, Missouri. Gault said foul play is not suspected in the disappearance, and no charges are being sought.
Kait 8
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Parson: new beef plant in Wright City will have $1-billion statewide economic impact
Leaders of the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association joined Governor Mike Parson at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for an $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City. Wright City is a small town about 75 miles east of Columbia, near I-70. The town has about 4,000 residents. The town motto is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
KSDK
Pritzker issues emergency disaster proclamation to help migrants arriving in Chicago from Texas
Illinois governor issues emergency disaster proclamation. It allows the national guard to help make sure families get the assistance they need.
Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes
State policy on raising revenues isn’t conservative. It’s irrational
mycouriertribune.com
Former county prosecuting attorney made judge
CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES TURKEY HUNTERS TO SUBMIT FALL FEATHERS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey during either the Archery Deer and Turkey...
St. Louis Co. Sgt. dies after three-year battle with cancer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department mourns the loss of one of its longtime officers. Daniel McIntyre, a sergeant with the department, has died after a three-year battle with cancer. Sgt. McIntyre had served the citizens of St. Louis County since 1997. The police...
Which Missouri colleges do graduates have the highest amounts of debt?
The average amount a college student in Missouri borrows to pay for school is roughly $35,000, according to the Department of Education.
Comments / 0