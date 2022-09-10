ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

75-Year-Old Farmington Woman Totals Car On Route C In St. Francois County

(St. Francois County) A Farmington woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening in St. Francois County. Highway patrol says 75-year-old Cheryl Oberreiter was driving westbound in a 2005 Nissan Murano when she approached the intersection of Route ‘C’ and ‘D’ and failed to stop at the stop sign. Oberreiter crossed the road and traveled off the west side of the road then struck a concrete boulder. Her car was totaled and Oberreiter received moderate injuries. She was taken to Parkland Health Center to treat her injuries.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Historic house in South County to be moved

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The 200-year-old Sappington Log House is on the move. Workers began dismantling it Tuesday after stripping it down to the bear bones. It starts with the removal of the roof, then it will be taken apart by by log. The deconstruction will take about...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KSDK

Body found in St. Louis County in 1994 ID'd as missing northern Illinois man

MOLINE, Ill. — Case closed. After 28 years of not knowing what happened to their loved one, the family members of Steve Asplund finally got closure. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault held a press conference on Sept. 12 to provide new details on the case; namely, the discovery of Asplund's body in St. Louis County, Missouri. Gault said foul play is not suspected in the disappearance, and no charges are being sought.
MOLINE, IL
Kait 8

USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
STEELE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Former county prosecuting attorney made judge

CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

