Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
advantagenews.com
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
FOX2now.com
Going to new cheeseburger heights with Hi-Pointe Drive-In
ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate. It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
FOX2now.com
Rally For Red October at Smoothie King – get a free 12oz Strawberry X-treme
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position to grab a playoff spot, and that’s our cue to grab a free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme from Smoothie King. Stop in all area stores to pick up your free smoothie on September 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can only get one per person, so don’t go crazy. Then grab more smoothies for the rest of our crew – especially the ones who like the coffee brew.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
KSDK
Gas prices continue to fall in the St. Louis area
Gas prices continue to fall in the St. Louis area. Prices may fluctuate as cooler weather begins.
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday
The weekend looks dry with just a few clouds and highs in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees and not overly humid. The next chance of rain looks to arrive next week.
timesnewspapers.com
Joseph Sappington House Prepared For Big Move
Following the removal of modern additions, the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House, 10734 Clearwater Drive in Affton, is ready to be dismantled. The three-week long deconstruction will be followed by the dismantling of the three stone fireplaces, each requiring one week to disassemble. Start dates are to be determined. The house will be reassembled at the Historic Sappington House Park in Crestwood.
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
Morning Sun
Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging
Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Amber Alert canceled for missing Ferguson, Missouri, child
MSHP activated an Amber Alert for a missing girl from Ferguson, Missouri. She was last seen with two women in a possible blue Dodge or Kia minivan.
Man crashes stolen Hyundai in St. Louis chase over weekend
A man accused of crashing a stolen Hyundai vehicle during a chase last weekend in St. Louis is behind bars.
KSDK
Hoffmann Family of Companies announce new plans for helicopter tour service near Washington, Missouri
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced those plans this week. They bought 10 acres of land that includes a hangar.
Elderly man dies, woman hurt in head-on crash on I-44
An elderly man died and a woman was hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 44, west of the St. Louis region.
Rock the night away with Trans-Siberian Orchestra this winter in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — As part of the band's winter 2022 "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Enterprise Center for two epic rock performances Saturday, Dec. 10. This is no ordinary orchestra concert. This metal band's shows include lasers and light shows that are...
