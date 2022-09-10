ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash

A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Going to new cheeseburger heights with Hi-Pointe Drive-In

ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate. It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Rally For Red October at Smoothie King – get a free 12oz Strawberry X-treme

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position to grab a playoff spot, and that’s our cue to grab a free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme from Smoothie King. Stop in all area stores to pick up your free smoothie on September 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can only get one per person, so don’t go crazy. Then grab more smoothies for the rest of our crew – especially the ones who like the coffee brew.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Joseph Sappington House Prepared For Big Move

Following the removal of modern additions, the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House, 10734 Clearwater Drive in Affton, is ready to be dismantled. The three-week long deconstruction will be followed by the dismantling of the three stone fireplaces, each requiring one week to disassemble. Start dates are to be determined. The house will be reassembled at the Historic Sappington House Park in Crestwood.
AFFTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Morning Sun

Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging

Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

