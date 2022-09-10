COLON, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians cross country program traveled to Colon High School on Wednesday for the SCAA Cross Country Preview Meet.While neither the boys or girls teams could field a full team to qualify for the team standings, both portions of the event saw Tekonsha athletes bring home some hardware.In the girls portion of the meet it was Pittsford winning the event with a score of 31 points. Camden Frontier finished in second place with 44 points, followed by Colon in third with 49 points.Tekonsha’s effort was bolstered by two medalists, including one in the top five. Senior Marshall...

