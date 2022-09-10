ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football Preview: Summit visits Centennial in region-shaping showdown

FRANKLIN – The winner of Friday night’s Summit High School at Centennial High football contest will be able to breathe a sigh of relief – at least for a week – while the loser faces an uphill challenge to make the playoffs in Region 7-6A. The Spartans are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in region play. They are rebuilding after three consecutive trips to the state championship contest in two different classifications. Graduation cut deeply into experience, especially in the offensive line where coach Brain Coleman has five fresh faces in the starting lineup.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Volleyball: Nolensville slips by Franklin as Admirals cement contender status

NOLENSVILLE – Kaira Knox was prepping some ice for her legs after a lengthy showdown volleyball match Tuesday night. The standout sophomore racked up 23 kills with 11 digs and five blocks to lead Nolensville High School to a five-set victory over visiting Franklin 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 in a District 11-AAA contest.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

FRANKLIN – A pair of fall sports senior stars were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the Week ending Sept. 11. Ravenwood senior soccer player Bella Macaso, who helped lead Ravenwood to a 6-0 shutout of Centennial, and Page senior football receiver Max Collins, who hauled in three touchdowns last week, were recognized.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

BGA volleyball player Atkins earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

FRANKLIN – Addison Atkins isn’t as covered in sand as she normally is playing volleyball, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been competing as hard as ever. The Battle Ground Academy senior re-joined the Wildcats indoors instead of her preferred beach volleyball, and has made an immediate impact on last year’s Division II-A state champions.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Former BUMC Bishop Spain remembered as a ‘pastor par excellence’

Brentwood resident and beloved United Methodist Bishop Robert Hitchcock "Bob" Spain died Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 96. He served as Bishop from 1988 through 1992. Bishop Spain served as senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church for several years before his election to the episcopacy. After his retirement he and his wife, Syble, joined BUMC as members and he became the teacher for the Robert I. Moore Sunday school class.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

StretchZone Franklin opens, offers unique stretching for clients

StretchZone Franklin has recently opened and celebrated by holding a health fair and ribbon cutting with members of Williamson, Inc. Specializing in the importance of stretching, staff helps people experience increased range of motion, better athletic performance, and defense against aging. StretchZone was pioneered by Jordon Gold who has been...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin PR firm earns awards for 'Nobody Trashes Tennessee' campaign

Gray Public Relations, a Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards. The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

United Communications awarded $14M to expand broadband in Williamson County

The Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that the state will award United Communications with six grants totaling $53.4 million to invest in rural broadband infrastructure through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund (TEBF-ARP), including $14 million for projects in Williamson County. Through the state grant...
williamsonherald.com

FSSD board proposes amendment on retention of 3rd-graders

The Franklin Special School District Board of Education presented a resolution at its monthly meeting Monday that would amend a new Tennessee law regarding third-grade students and whether they can advance to fourth grade based on test scores and other criteria. Board member Alicia Barker read through the proposed resolution...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Mary Ann Crowe

Mary Ann Crowe was born in Florence, Alabama on Sept. 26, 1939, and passed away in Brentwood, Tennessee on Sept. 12, 2022, at the age of 82. She lived a fulfilling life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She met her husband, Keith, at Bowling Green...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Plein air painters to visit Leiper’s Fork, Franklin for 'Paint Out'

Painting “en plein air" is painting “in the open air." It’s not only painting outdoors; it’s experiencing the landscape. Plein air painting became an art form when early French Impressionists wanted to capture and experience the ever-changing qualities natural light provided on landscapes. On Tuesday, Sept....
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Brenda Sue Johnson

Brenda Sue Johnson, age 69 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 7, 2022. She was born in Davidson County to the late Tommy and Rosie Patton. She was a member of Walker Memorial Church. Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Lester “Bubba” Johnson, Jr.; brother, Roger Peach;...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Monthly FrankTalks features former Rotary International President Mark Maloney

Franklin Tomorrow hosted its monthly FrankTalks Monday morning at Franklin First United Methodist Church, featuring former Rotary International President Mark Maloney. He discussed the Celebrate Community initiative happening from Sept. 11-17. Leadership from international service organizations Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International and Rotary International have encouraged their clubs...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Juvenile Court appoints Judge Smith

Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee has appointed Derek K. Smith the newest magistrate judge. Smith will replace retiring Judge Jane Franks who has served the county since 1977. Judge Guffee considers it an opportunity for juvenile court to draw upon the vast experience Judge Smith brings with him.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin bank president selected as Advisory Council chair by state credit union system

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS) recently empaneled new and continuing leadership during elections for the NASCUS Board and Credit Union Advisory Council. Members of the NASCUS Credit Union Advisory Council are elected by credit union members of the Council, which are mostly state-chartered credit unions from...
FRANKLIN, TN

