Marc George Standley of Kitty Hawk, NC was born in Antananarivo on the island of Madagascar to French and British parents. From there, he began a successful and adventurous life: He grew up with his siblings exploring that island before moving to London to attain his degree in economics. After graduation, he took jobs over his long business career in England, Germany, Belgium, and the United States, and travelled much of the rest of the world for both business and pleasure. Marc and his wife, Sandy, whom he met in Frankfurt, Germany, had two children, Sean and Jonathan.

