Contract applications sought to operate Washington County license plate agency
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Washington County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 101 Forest Road., Suite C, in Plymouth, permanently […]
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
Jarvis S. Smithson of Camden, September 10
Jarvis Seeley Smithson, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Camden County, NC on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson, he was the loving husband of Ruth Smithson for sixty-five years. Jarvis retired from Ford Motor Company after more than twenty years of employment. A member of Geneva Baptist Church, he enjoyed NASCAR and professional football. An avid gardener and painter, he was a volunteer for his local rescue squad.
Frances R. Jeffries of Elizabeth City, September 11
Frances Russell Jeffries, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born in Ness City, KS, the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Growing...
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
Charlotte B. Mitchell of Kill Devil Hills, September 10
Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High...
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith of Rodanthe, September 11
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Jerome Keenan Eisensmith passed away at 43 years of age. Jerome was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. He lived his life in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jerome loved his family, friends, and fishing at the beach. Jerome is survived by his son Elijah Eisensmith, his sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith, and his parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith.
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver of Wanchese, September 10
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is survived by his...
Marc George Standley of Kitty Hawk, August 3
Marc George Standley of Kitty Hawk, NC was born in Antananarivo on the island of Madagascar to French and British parents. From there, he began a successful and adventurous life: He grew up with his siblings exploring that island before moving to London to attain his degree in economics. After graduation, he took jobs over his long business career in England, Germany, Belgium, and the United States, and travelled much of the rest of the world for both business and pleasure. Marc and his wife, Sandy, whom he met in Frankfurt, Germany, had two children, Sean and Jonathan.
OBX Seashore updates and programs at OBX National Parks
Read about night beach driving, the Bodie Island Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary event, a beach cleanup event this Saturday, and educational programs in the Sept. 12, 2022 issue of the Cape Chronicle Newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year.
Southern Shores beach nourishment update
The Town of Southern Shores issued this project update on Sept. 13. The contractor for the Town’s beach nourishment project, Weeks Marine, is planning to begin delivering construction equipment to the Trout Run beach access beginning tomorrow, Sept. 14. The beach access will remain open unless crews are actively using it to load and unload equipment.
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility
On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”
On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
High risk of rip currents continues Monday; N.C. Highway 12 unimpacted by Hurricane Earl
Video of the S-Curves in northern Rodanthe over the weekend by Altitude 12. A high risk of rip currents continues on Monday throughout the Outer Banks, due to the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Earl, per an update from the National Weather Service. An elevated threat of rip currents...
High rip current risk at all area beaches again today
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
Meet Ms. Pookie, Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week
Our Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the week for this week is Ms. Pookie! This super loving, cuddly girl is nine years young. She loves napping and sunny spots and is looking for a home where she can soak up all the sunshine and attention as an indoor-only kitty. Stop by the Dare County Animal Shelter today to meet Ms. Pookie and learn more about her in this video.
Swells from past Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from past Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Camden uses big second half to down Red Barons
GATESVILLE – Camden County scored four times in the second half, pulling away from a 14-0 halftime lead en route to a 40-6 win over Gates County here Friday night in non-conference football action. The Bruins improved to 3-0 with the win while the Red Barons saw their record...
