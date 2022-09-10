Read full article on original website
Glen A. Loomans
Glen A. Loomans, 77, of Waupun, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care in Waupun. He’s now in heaven rejoicing with Jesus free from the grip of dementia. Glen was born December 4, 1944, the third of five sons born to Alfred and Gladys...
Two DCSO Field-Training Officers To Be Recognized
(Juneau) Two field-training officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are being recognized Thursday. The Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association is currently holding their 29th Annual Conference in the Wisconsin Dells. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says at the three-day event, two of his agency’s coordinators for field training in the...
Elmer R. Castor
Elmer R. Castor, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 due to pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial gathering for Elmer will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Tisdale as speaker.
News – September 14, 2022
(Lomira) A Fond du Lac teen is charged with recording teenage girls without their knowledge at a Lomira farm. Roberto Cardoza allegedly used his cellphone to record the underage victims. He reportedly hid it under a sink in a pair of shoes. If convicted, the 19-year-old faces up to seven years in prison. Cash bond was set at $300 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13th.
BDPD Urges Motorists To Be Careful Near Train Crossings
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department is reminding motorists to keep an eye out for flashing red lights near train crossings. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says this is made more important along Highway 151 where motorists are traveling at higher speeds. He says while people head down the freeway they...
DCSO Recognizes The Women Of Their Agency
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing the women of their agency. Monday was National Police Woman Day which celebrates the contribution of women to the law enforcement and public safety career field. Just 10-percent of law enforcement nationwide are made up of women. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says...
Rachel V. Loskot
Rachel V. Loskot, 34, of Milwaukee and formerly of Fox Lake and Beaver Dam went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 9, 2022. Rachel was born the daughter of Adam and Julie (Zumm) Loskot on April 13, 1988 in Beaver Dam. She was a 2006 graduate of Randolph High School. She was employed as a dispatch/operations manager. Rachel was a hard working person who was always willing to help others in need. She loved being a mother and was very proud of her son who meant everything to her.
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 9/13/22
MILTON – 4, BEAVER DAM – 3, — Singles:. No. 1 – ANNIKA AHLSTROM, MILTON def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Rozi Zalai, MILTON , 6-1 , 4-6 , 6-1 ; No....
BDACF Fall Grant Cycle Is Now Open
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation has announced their fall grant cycle is now open. Eligible non-profit organizations located in Dodge County are invited to submit grant applications for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank
(Juneau) A Markesan woman is charged with depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau. Crystal Steinike is charged with three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at Landmark Credit Union on three...
MMCBD Fall Community Health Grant Cycle Now Open
(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam is now accepting applications for the fall cycle of its Community Health Grant. The program was created as part of a comprehensive initiative to ensure the hospital’s health and well-being efforts placed a greater focus on local needs. The community...
Fond Du Lac County Board Approves Hire Of Former Waupun Fire Chief
(Waupun) The Fond du Lac County board Tuesday night approved the appointment of Waupun’s former fire chief to the communications and emergency management director position. B.J. DeMaa is succeeding Bobbi Hicken who left last Friday for a job in the private sector. DeMaa says although there are a lot...
Fraser A. Loosley
Fraser A. Loosley, 73, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Fraser was born on March 30, 1949 to late Howard and Janet (Fraser) Loosley in New York, NY. He was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh. Fraser was married to Denise Rabbach (Dusso) on August 25, 1994 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Bond Set At $10K For Columbus Man Accused Of Running From Authorities
(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $10,000 Monday for a Columbus man accused of running from authorities while under the influence. Brian Hellenbrand is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, OWI Sixth Offense, and Jail Jumping. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding Friday (September 9th) on Highway 151...
John P. Nyhuis
John P. Nyhuis, 80, of Oakfield, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. John was born July 30, 1942 in Waupun, the son of John and Genevieve Kidney Nyhuis. John attended Waupun Schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1960. He furthered his education by attending Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received a bachelor’s degree and later received a master’s degree from MSOE. On April 24, 1965 he married Karin Sparr at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. John enlisted with the Army National Guard in Waupun, serving 10 years, and helping police many of the protests in that era. He was employed at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac for 35 years and Marchant Schmidt Incorporated in Fond du Lac for 20 years. John was an active member of Fond du Lac County Kennel Club, serving as president and also a member of Greater Milwaukee Samoyed Fanciers Club. John served on the Oakfield School Board for several years and was past president of the Waupun Jaycees. John was an active and faithful lifetime member of First Reformed Church in Waupun. He served on the church consistory in various capacities, taught Sunday School, worked the sound board for services, and various other church events. John also helped manage the Inner Light Singers and worked the sound board for them.
Dodge County Sheriff Says Pursuits Will Not Be Tolerated
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says the alleged felonious acts of Brian Hellenbrand and Richard Hron will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he is thankful that no one was injured during the two pursuits as it is very dangerous for all involved when someone flees from law enforcement. He adds that his agency will responsibly pursue these individuals and hold them accountable.
Horicon Man Charged With Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Beaver Dam) A Horicon man accused of initiating a pursuit with Dodge County authorities had cash bond set at $5,000 yesterday (Monday). Richard Hron is facing a felony charge of Fleeing and a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A sheriff’s deputy was alerted just before 3am Saturday (September...
Wissports Football Coaches Poll Released
This week’s Wissports.net High School Football Coaches Poll sees Columbus ranked #2 in Division Four, Mayville #2 in Division Five, Markesan #7 in Division Six and in Division Seven, Randolph moves up to #4 and Cambria-Friesland is #8. If you have a question about this story or have an...
BD Boys Soccer Tonight Postponed
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team was scheduled to host Stoughton tonight at the Prairie Fields, but the heavy rains have made the field unplayable. So that game will be rescheduled. The game was also scheduled to air on DailyDodge TV. If you have a question about this...
