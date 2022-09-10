Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
dailydodge.com
News – September 14, 2022
(Lomira) A Fond du Lac teen is charged with recording teenage girls without their knowledge at a Lomira farm. Roberto Cardoza allegedly used his cellphone to record the underage victims. He reportedly hid it under a sink in a pair of shoes. If convicted, the 19-year-old faces up to seven years in prison. Cash bond was set at $300 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13th.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISN
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
MILWAUKEE — ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of urban areas, rivers, creeks, streams, and...
dailydodge.com
Glen A. Loomans
Glen A. Loomans, 77, of Waupun, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care in Waupun. He’s now in heaven rejoicing with Jesus free from the grip of dementia. Glen was born December 4, 1944, the third of five sons born to Alfred and Gladys...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac County Board Approves Hire Of Former Waupun Fire Chief
(Waupun) The Fond du Lac County board Tuesday night approved the appointment of Waupun’s former fire chief to the communications and emergency management director position. B.J. DeMaa is succeeding Bobbi Hicken who left last Friday for a job in the private sector. DeMaa says although there are a lot...
nbc15.com
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Rhonda A. Peterson, 42, Two Rivers, Harboring or Aiding a felon on 2/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for sixty (60) days, under the Huber Law, to commence on 09-30-22 by 6:00 p.m. $518.00 court costs imposed, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 10 days jail. Submit DNA sample.
WBAY Green Bay
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
dailydodge.com
Two DCSO Field-Training Officers To Be Recognized
(Juneau) Two field-training officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are being recognized Thursday. The Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association is currently holding their 29th Annual Conference in the Wisconsin Dells. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says at the three-day event, two of his agency’s coordinators for field training in the...
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
dailydodge.com
Elmer R. Castor
Elmer R. Castor, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 due to pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial gathering for Elmer will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Tisdale as speaker.
