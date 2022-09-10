(Juneau) The county’s top cop says the alleged felonious acts of Brian Hellenbrand and Richard Hron will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he is thankful that no one was injured during the two pursuits as it is very dangerous for all involved when someone flees from law enforcement. He adds that his agency will responsibly pursue these individuals and hold them accountable.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO