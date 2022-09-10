Read full article on original website
Fond Du Lac County Board Approves Hire Of Former Waupun Fire Chief
(Waupun) The Fond du Lac County board Tuesday night approved the appointment of Waupun’s former fire chief to the communications and emergency management director position. B.J. DeMaa is succeeding Bobbi Hicken who left last Friday for a job in the private sector. DeMaa says although there are a lot...
News – September 14, 2022
(Lomira) A Fond du Lac teen is charged with recording teenage girls without their knowledge at a Lomira farm. Roberto Cardoza allegedly used his cellphone to record the underage victims. He reportedly hid it under a sink in a pair of shoes. If convicted, the 19-year-old faces up to seven years in prison. Cash bond was set at $300 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13th.
Elmer R. Castor
Elmer R. Castor, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 due to pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial gathering for Elmer will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Tisdale as speaker.
Glen A. Loomans
Glen A. Loomans, 77, of Waupun, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care in Waupun. He’s now in heaven rejoicing with Jesus free from the grip of dementia. Glen was born December 4, 1944, the third of five sons born to Alfred and Gladys...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank
(Juneau) A Markesan woman is charged with depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau. Crystal Steinike is charged with three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at Landmark Credit Union on three...
Dodge County Schools Encouraged To Apply For Beef In The Classroom Grant
(Fall River) Dodge County school districts are encouraged to apply for the Beef in the Classroom grant. The program, started by the Wisconsin Beef Council, helps teachers strengthen their lessons about lean beef selection, storage, preparation, and nutrition. Teachers are reimbursed between $100 and $300 per school each year to buy and prepare beef with their students.
Two DCSO Field-Training Officers To Be Recognized
(Juneau) Two field-training officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are being recognized Thursday. The Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association is currently holding their 29th Annual Conference in the Wisconsin Dells. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says at the three-day event, two of his agency’s coordinators for field training in the...
BDACF Fall Grant Cycle Is Now Open
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation has announced their fall grant cycle is now open. Eligible non-profit organizations located in Dodge County are invited to submit grant applications for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term...
MMCBD Fall Community Health Grant Cycle Now Open
(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam is now accepting applications for the fall cycle of its Community Health Grant. The program was created as part of a comprehensive initiative to ensure the hospital’s health and well-being efforts placed a greater focus on local needs. The community...
Gosling Swimmers Top Beaver Dam
The Watertown High School girls swimming team stopped Beaver Dam 112-27 on Monday night. Click the link below for full meet results.
DCSO Recognizes The Women Of Their Agency
(Juneau) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing the women of their agency. Monday was National Police Woman Day which celebrates the contribution of women to the law enforcement and public safety career field. Just 10-percent of law enforcement nationwide are made up of women. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says...
MPTC To Host Community Forum Thursday To Cover Referendum Questions
(Beaver Dam) Moraine Park Technical College is hosting a community forum tonight (Thursday night). Its purpose is to discuss the College’s referendum that will appear on the ballot for district voters in the November election. The District Board passed a resolution in June to borrow $55-million-dollars to enhance campus...
Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 9/13/22
MILTON – 4, BEAVER DAM – 3, — Singles:. No. 1 – ANNIKA AHLSTROM, MILTON def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM def. Rozi Zalai, MILTON , 6-1 , 4-6 , 6-1 ; No....
BDPD Urges Motorists To Be Careful Near Train Crossings
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department is reminding motorists to keep an eye out for flashing red lights near train crossings. Lieutenant Jeremiah Johnson says this is made more important along Highway 151 where motorists are traveling at higher speeds. He says while people head down the freeway they...
Dodge County Sheriff Says Pursuits Will Not Be Tolerated
(Juneau) The county’s top cop says the alleged felonious acts of Brian Hellenbrand and Richard Hron will not be tolerated in Dodge County. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he is thankful that no one was injured during the two pursuits as it is very dangerous for all involved when someone flees from law enforcement. He adds that his agency will responsibly pursue these individuals and hold them accountable.
Charges Referred In Fond Du Lac Stabbing Incident
(Fond du Lac) The Fond du Lac Police Department have referred charges this week in a stabbing incident in the city. Officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Department last month for a person being treated for severe knife wounds. According to the 40-year-old victim, an unknown individual confronted...
Bond Set At $10K For Columbus Man Accused Of Running From Authorities
(Beaver Dam) Cash bond was set at $10,000 Monday for a Columbus man accused of running from authorities while under the influence. Brian Hellenbrand is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, OWI Sixth Offense, and Jail Jumping. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding Friday (September 9th) on Highway 151...
Horicon Man Charged With Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Beaver Dam) A Horicon man accused of initiating a pursuit with Dodge County authorities had cash bond set at $5,000 yesterday (Monday). Richard Hron is facing a felony charge of Fleeing and a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A sheriff’s deputy was alerted just before 3am Saturday (September...
Fraser A. Loosley
Fraser A. Loosley, 73, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Fraser was born on March 30, 1949 to late Howard and Janet (Fraser) Loosley in New York, NY. He was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh. Fraser was married to Denise Rabbach (Dusso) on August 25, 1994 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Wissports Football Coaches Poll Released
This week’s Wissports.net High School Football Coaches Poll sees Columbus ranked #2 in Division Four, Mayville #2 in Division Five, Markesan #7 in Division Six and in Division Seven, Randolph moves up to #4 and Cambria-Friesland is #8. If you have a question about this story or have an...
