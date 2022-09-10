John P. Nyhuis, 80, of Oakfield, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. John was born July 30, 1942 in Waupun, the son of John and Genevieve Kidney Nyhuis. John attended Waupun Schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1960. He furthered his education by attending Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received a bachelor’s degree and later received a master’s degree from MSOE. On April 24, 1965 he married Karin Sparr at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. John enlisted with the Army National Guard in Waupun, serving 10 years, and helping police many of the protests in that era. He was employed at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac for 35 years and Marchant Schmidt Incorporated in Fond du Lac for 20 years. John was an active member of Fond du Lac County Kennel Club, serving as president and also a member of Greater Milwaukee Samoyed Fanciers Club. John served on the Oakfield School Board for several years and was past president of the Waupun Jaycees. John was an active and faithful lifetime member of First Reformed Church in Waupun. He served on the church consistory in various capacities, taught Sunday School, worked the sound board for services, and various other church events. John also helped manage the Inner Light Singers and worked the sound board for them.

