Queen death - latest: Coffin to go on view as Harry, Meghan, William and Kate reunite

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle, just moments after the date of the Queen’s funeral was announced.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Jubilee in June, as they inspected tributes before a walkabout.

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes. It follows months of tensions between the brothers.

Shortly before their appearance, it was announced by the Duke of Norfolk that the Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 at 11am.

The Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral on Sunday to travel to Edinburgh where members of the public will be able to view it at St Giles’s Cathedral from 5pm on Monday for 24 hours.

It comes after King Charles III met prime minister Liz Truss this afternoon as members of the royal family shed tears while reading tributes to the late Queen in Balmoral.