ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

British Gas owner wants to cap profits in government deal over energy bills

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0lcz_0hpnFEv300

Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap its profits in a deal with Liz Truss ’s government to help cut Britons’ energy bills during the cost of living crisis.

The British Gas owner is keen to sign up to a plan for new, long-term contracts for its electricity generation which would mean accepting lower profits in the short term.

Ms Truss is accused by Labour and the Lib Dems of siding with the energy giants after refusing to impose a new windfall tax on profits as part of her plan to freeze bills at £2,500 for two years.

But part of the new prime minister’s plan is to get power generators like Centrica to agree to stop pegging the price of electricity – sold on to suppliers – to soaring wholesale gas costs.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea has said he wants to be the first company to sign up to a new price contract, saying talks with Whitehall officials were ongoing.

“We are in this business for the long term. We’re not in this business to maximise our profit this year,” Mr O’Shea told The Guardian .

The Centrica boss added: “We are obviously in this business to create value for all of our stakeholders, customers, country [and] colleagues. But it’s not about maximising this year’s profits; it’s about having a long-term sustainable business.”

The structure of the system at the moment means all electricity is closely pegged to the price of gas, which has rocketed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The UK Energy Research Centre first proposed that nuclear power stations and renewable electricity generators could sign up to new “contracts for difference” (CfDs) to sell their electricity at lower prices, in exchange for fixed prices over the long term.

Energy UK – the body representing many of the big giants in the sector – is now keen on the idea, estimating that it could cut £18bn each year from household and businesses’ energy bills.

But the plan has come in for criticism. The Resolution Foundation think tank said there was a risk of “delaying but locking in” the huge profits of the power generators.

Labour has made the same point. Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said long-term contracts would only “lock in” profits for electricity companies for years to come, warning that it will lead to higher than necessary household bills in future.

“What Energy UK has said is we’ll accept slightly lower prices now, so we can have much higher prices over the following 15 years,” he said on Thursday. “This would be a terrible deal for the British people, a terrible deal for billpayers.”

Centrica’s chief executive said it was in the company’s interests to help bring down bills right now. “We supply more than eight million homes and businesses in the UK with energy – if they can’t afford their energy, we don’t have a sustainable business,” said Mr O’Shea.

Ms Truss announced the energy price guarantee hours before the Queen’s death on Thursday. Expected to be paid for with a vast amount of borrowing, it will cap all household bills at £2,500 for two years, while businesses will have similar support for at least six months.

No 10 has said it does not believe the mourning period will have any impact on the policy, confirming on Friday it would not require MPs to vote on emergency legislation.

Ministers aim to sign standardised contracts with the energy suppliers within the next couple of weeks to ensure they are ready to deliver the new unit price cap from 1 October.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng , who has yet to set out how much it will cost the government to subsidise energy suppliers for extra wholesale costs, still needs to find a date to reveal the details of his emergency package.

It had been expected to come on 19 September. But the suspension of parliament for 10 days of mourning could run almost immediately into the recess for party conference season – leaving open the prospect that MPs may not return until 17 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Could going abroad this winter be cheaper than staying and paying UK energy bills?

As the cost of living crisis bites and fuel costs surge, many are worried about the figures they’ll see on their energy bills this winter.Though each household’s annual energy bill will be capped at £2,500 following a pledge by new prime minister Liz Truss, the nation will still see a rise in October from the current cap of £1,971. As such, households will be paying roughly double what they were in March for electricity and gas.If a one-bedroom flat’s £97 monthly energy bill doubles to £194, just nudging the upper end of the government cap (which works out to £208...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills bailout for businesses unlikely before November but will be ‘backdated’

A promised bailout for businesses from rocketing energy bills is unlikely to be ready until November, No 10 has admitted – but the help will then be backdated to October.Downing Street confirmed that officials are struggling to get the scheme – to deliver “equivalent” help to that offered to households – up and running next month.But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We will provide the support to cover their October bills and that support will be backdated as required.”He also told anxious businesses that details of the scheme will be announced next week, once the national period of mourning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Decarbonising global energy system will save ‘at least’ $12 trillion by 2050

ââThe tumbling cost of renewable energy means transitioning away from fossil fuels over the next 30 years will save the world "at least $12 trillion", according to researchers at the University of Oxford.The decarbonisation of the energy system will not only see a major reduction in the cost of producing and distributing energy, but will also allow for greater levels of energy to be produced and therefore help expand energy access around the planet.The faster the transition to renewables occurs, the greater the potential for savings, the team found, and urged governments to recognise the enormous boost to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fracking firms push for easing of earthquake and planning rules ahead of ban lifting

Fracking firms are pushing for earthquake limits to be relaxed and want local objections to be bypassed ahead of Liz Truss lifting the ban in England.The new prime minister is expected to confirm the U-turn as early as next week – but the industry body has told The Independent the move will only kickstart the industry if new rules are brought in to make fracking easier.They should include speeding up planning permission by allowing ministers, instead of local authorities, to approve projects as “nationally significant infrastructure”, it says.And it wants the rules requiring drilling to stop if it causes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Rich countries set to fail in providing $100bn climate finance in 2022 again, report says

Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poor countries for this year, according to new research.The countries have continued to fail on their annual $100bn commitments that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.The countries had promised annual financial assistance to poor countries in 2009’s Cop15 summit in Copenhagen to mitigate or reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

American billionaires ‘lose $93bn in a day’ as new inflation figures hit markets hard

The top billionaires in the US lost billions of dollars among them in a single day on Tuesday as markets hit a sharp downturn on the back of a grim economic report.In the exchanges’ worst single day since the summer of 2020, when the impact of Covid-19 was ravaging the American economy, the S&P 500 dropped 4.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 3.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite by 5.2 per cent.As reported by Bloomberg, the implications for the US’s richest individuals were heavy. Jeff Bezos lost some $9.8bn; Elon Musk haemorrhaged $8.4bn and Mark Zuckerberg...
MARKETS
The Independent

Liz Truss could scrap plan to restrict junk food adverts to ‘cut red tape’

Liz Truss could scrap the government’s anti-obesity strategy as part of her drive to slash regulations and so-called “red tape”.The prime minister has ordered a review of the plan to tackle junk food – prompting an outcry from health campaigners who described the approach as “reckless”.The move is expected to prompt a backlash from some Tory MPs and would mark a key break from some of the priorities under Boris Johnson’s government.The Guardian newspaper reported that the review could lead to the government dropping a planned ban on sugary products being displayed at checkouts, as well as “buy-one-get-one-free” deals in...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands prepare to pay respects in queue with capacity to reach 10 miles

Thousands of people have taken their spots in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as the public prepares to pay its last respects.The line has the capacity to stretch back 10 miles, with no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall.Nevertheless, people are turning out in droves for the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.Doors are set to open at 5pm on Wednesday, but by 2pm the line already stretched far past Westminster Bridge and beyond County Hall.To help avoid...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Renewable Energy#British Gas#Energy Supply#Bills#Linus Business#Business Industry#Electricity Supply#Britons#Labour#Whitehall#The Uk Energy Resea
The Independent

Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as new transport secretary takes over

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the new transport secretary. The MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed is taking over from Grant Shapps – who supported Rishi Sunak rather than Liz Truss to be the new leader.Ms Trevelyan tweeted: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed Transport Sec.“Transport is crucial to our lives – bringing people together, creating jobs and connecting the UK with the world.“Looking forward to getting to work on the many challenges and opportunities transport brings.”The new incumbent at Great Minster House takes up the role at a turbulent time. The next 10 days will see two national rail strikes over pay. The two...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Inflation: How cost of everyday items such as milk, cheese and eggs has soared over past year

The price of food has soared by 13.1 per cent in the past year, according to the latest inflation figures.Consumer Price Index inflation eased slightly to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10.1 per cent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.But the fall, which came as a surprise to many economists, was driven by a dip in the price of fuel, with the cost of many essential items continuing to soar.The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages has risen by an average of 13.1 per cent in the 12 months to August 2022, up from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy