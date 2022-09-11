How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka including free live streams – SL just totally schooled PAK

UPDATE: Sri Lanka have defied the T20i form book going into this tournament, the rule of thumb that winning the toss means winning the match (in this tournament particularly) and probably common sense. They've beaten Pakistan after batting first with almost more ease than they beat Pakistan batting second in a Super 4 dead rubber match. Incredible result. Pakistan will have to go back to the drawing board in no uncertain terms because after about the 11th over of Sri Lanka's innings, they have been poor. Very, very poor. Still, they have more than enough talent in their squad to come back strongly in the T20i World Cup, which starts October 16.

Goodbyes from T3 on this tournament. Here's what happened earlier… and how to watch the Pakistan equivalent of the BBC on a live stream via a VPN, should you ever need that info in future.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is on now, with this t20i cricket match being the Asia Cup final 2022. The winner will officially be the best T20i cricket team in Asia, at least until the T20 World Cup starts next month. The match takes place today, Sunday September 11 and play is underway. Why not read our thoughts on the likely winner of the Asia Cup final – once you‘ve got yourself a live stream to watch the game, of course.

Pakistan won the toss. Uh-oh. After a dreadful start, Hasaranga de Silva and Rajapaska rose to the occasion in Sri Lanka’s innings, putting on 58 in 6 overs for the 6th wicket. Rajapaska eventually batted to the end and top scored with 71 from 45 as Sri Lanka finished on 170/6. Pakistan looked horribly uncomfortable against SL’s slow bowlers in the Super 4 stage, so this might prove a defendable target. Maybe.

Pakistan’s innings then started in bizarre fashion as Madushanka gave away 9 runs before he’d bowled a single legal delivery.

UPDATE: Babar and Zaman got out in successive balls, leaving PAK 22/2 after 4 overs. With the Powerplay a complete write-off, Pakistan looked in dire straits but Riswan, who should end up as the Man of the Tournament for his runs and wicket keeping, has since moved along to 54 – quite slowly, it must be said. Pakistan are on a sedate 109/4 after 16 overs and ouch, that required run rate is now quite high.

For the life of me, I do not understand why Babar only gave Nawaz, one of Pakistan's best bowlers, one over – which went for only 3, when SL were looking to accelerate – then promoted him to fourin the batting line-up while he's presumably feeling a little irritable about that. One of Pakistan's most destructive batsmen was then strangled out for 6, and it's now down to Rizwan and Khushdil to bring Pakistan back into anything remotely resembling contention. Scratch that: Hasaranga de Silva just got rid of Rizwan, Asif and Khushdil in one over. That is game over . 112/7. Pakistan need 59 in 18 balls. Well, that ain't happening.

The computerised XVGA display on the T3 Win-Predict-O-Matic 3000 TM is now emitting a rainbow of colours, with blue and golden hues predominating. It says SL are 100% likely to win. We’ve recently upgraded it to 32k of RAM and the enterprise version of Windows XP, so you can be sure that’s 100% correct.

Here's how to watch the Asia Cup in the UK, Australia, NZ, South Asia, the USA and elsewhere. There are various live stream options and if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions . Want some more cricket to enjoy today? Here’s how to watch England vs South Africa – England are galloping to victory in the third test after only two days of play. Ridiculous.

What time is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (R) tosses a coin as Pakistan's captain Babar Azam watches. Who will win? (Image credit: Getty)

UPDATE: it’s on NOW!

The Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka takes place on Sunday September 11 at at 3pm BST, 7pm PKT, 7.30pm IST, midnight AEST, 1am NZST, 10am ET, 7am PT, and 4pm CEST.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the UK

You can watch all the best that the Asia Cup has to offer on your Sky box on Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD . If you have a Sky subscription or can set one up in a hurry, this seems like a strong option. However you’ll need a Sky box as streaming via Now is not an option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come on to shortly.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the USA

The Asia Cup cricket is streaming on ESPN, via DP World. There is the choice of commentary in Hindi or English among its streaming options.

You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus. Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year. View Deal

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Australia and New Zealand

YuppTV has exclusive rights to the tournament for Australasia and elsewhere. I am not going to lie: I am not all that familiar with YuppTV, but you can get a monthly pass from $24.99 . View Deal

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in India

It may seem strange to those who don’t understand the importance of cricket in India but the Asia Cup is actually on Disney+ here. Okay, strictly speaking it's on Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar is a serious player in T20 cricket. It lost out on the rights to IPL this year so it's had to content itself with the Asia Cup but hey – that has bought it the rights to show India play Pakistan – among other delights– at T20, the world's favourite cricket format! And since it's Disney+ if your team loses, you can cheer yourself up by watching Iron Man 2. View Deal

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Pakistan

Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live . Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the Asia Cup as well as, not surprisingly, the PSL and the T20 and ODI World Cups. As a state-run entity the broadcast is free, as far as I can tell. View Deal

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs .

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs . Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee .