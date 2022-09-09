Read full article on original website
Bears ready to face a 'pissed off' Aaron Rodgers
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has heard the narrative out there. He’s aware that some doubt surrounds quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, with a belief that they’re primed to fall off this season. Williams just isn’t buying it.
After an Impressive Rookie Season, Will Josh Giddey Blossom Into a Star in Year Two?
After controversially being left off of 2021’s NBA All-Rookie first team, Josh Giddey is prepared to prove his doubters wrong in year two.
