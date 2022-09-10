Read full article on original website
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict".
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s president said Thursday that he wants to make it harder for Russians to use owning real estate in the Nordic nation - usually apartments or summer cottages - as justification for obtaining travel visas. “Getting a visa to a country is not a subjective...
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is putting pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide soon whether to supply Ukraine with advanced tanks as it seeks to reclaim more of its captured territory from Russia. Kyiv has said it would like to get German Leopard-2 tanks, but Berlin has so far rebuffed that request while delivering other weaponry, such as howitzers and self-propelled anti-aircraft weapons. In an interview with daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Thursday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a decision on delivering modern battle tanks to Ukraine could only be taken jointly by Germany’s governing three-party coalition and its international partners. “But in the decisive phase that Ukraine currently finds itself, I also don’t believe that it’s a decision which can be delayed for long,” she was quoted as saying.
Russian rocket fire destroyed a dam in the largest city in central Ukraine on Thursday, a response from Moscow to Kyiv's counteroffensive that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
President Joe Biden said Thursday a new labor agreement has been reached between railroads and thousands of rail workers, averting a strike that could have halted trains nationwide and harmed the economy.
