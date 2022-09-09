In Valparaiso, the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host its final household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9am to 2pm. Participants are asked to enter through Gate 3. This specific event will feature tire collection for Porter County residents. Tire fees may apply. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted.Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a list of household hazardous waste items that are accepted and not accepted. For more information, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org .

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO