Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
panoramanow.com
Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show
Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
panoramanow.com
Festival de la Monarca – East Chicago Indiana
Each fall as temperatures begin to drop in North America, iconic orange-and-black monarch butterflies fill the skies. They travel up to 100 miles per day as they make their way south, primarily to the oyamel fir forests of Michoacán, Mexico. Eastern monarchs travel 3,000 miles, connecting Canadian, U.S. and...
hoosieragtoday.com
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 15 – 18
By checking out our list of weekend activities here, you and your friends and family can add a ton of awesome events to your weekend. With there being art shows, hay rides, concerts, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday. Take a...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Offers Neighborhood Grants for 2023
The City of Valparaiso is inviting neighborhoods to submit applications for the annual Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, announced Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director. Applications for the upcoming grant cycle will be due on March 1, 2023, with grant recipients announced by March 10, 2023. “The Neighborhood Improvement Grant...
abc57.com
Licensed marijuana event and cannabis concert heading to Cassopolis this weekend
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- The largest licensed marijuana event of the year is happening this weekend right here in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert on September 17 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. It is expecting to bring in thousands from across the mitten state, along with dispensaries, local crafts and food. For the first-time in the area, you can buy and consume weed on the fairgrounds!
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
WIBC.com
Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor
ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
nomadlawyer.org
Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
xrock1039.com
Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County Final Household Hazardous Waste Collection of 2022
In Valparaiso, the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host its final household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9am to 2pm. Participants are asked to enter through Gate 3. This specific event will feature tire collection for Porter County residents. Tire fees may apply. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted.Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a list of household hazardous waste items that are accepted and not accepted. For more information, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org .
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
Amid rift over Gary police reforms, Indiana State Police try to 'reset' relations
Controversy continues to simmer in Gary, Indiana over state help to reform the city's police department.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
abc57.com
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
