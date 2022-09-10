ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeville, IL

Aquin secures first win over Orangeville

By Regan Holgate
 5 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Aquin hosted Orangeville for some Friday night 8-man action.

Both teams looking for their first win of the season. The Bulldogs would come out on top of this one 60-26.

