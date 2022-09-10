ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Byron Tigers victorious in first home game of the season against Lutheran

By Regan Holgate
 5 days ago

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers hosted their first home game of the season Friday night against the Lutheran Crusaders. They didn’t disappoint their fans. The Tigers rolled 45-6 after a slow start.

For highlights watch the media player above.

