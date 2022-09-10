Read full article on original website
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
Durham moves to admit evidence in Danchenko trial that may discredit Trump Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations
Special Counsel John Durham is seeking to admit evidence in the trial of Russian national Igor Danchenko that would discredit the "lurid" Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump contained in the salacious and unverified Steele dossier. In a filing unsealed Tuesday, Durham moved to admit evidence regarding the...
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC
WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
Illinois mayor demands apology from Gov. Pritzker over migrant bussing remark: 'Don't ever call us xenophobic'
A suburban Illinois mayor demanded an apology from Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday after the Democrat labeled local leaders "xenophobic" for speaking out about the bussing of migrants to their small towns without proper notice. Craig Johnson, mayor of Elk Grove Village, said he received a call on Sept. 9 informing...
NATO should prepare for all-out war with Russia as Putin grows desperate amid Ukraine victories: ex NATO brass
NATO must prepare for an all-out war with Russia as President Vladimir Putin is expected to "lash out" following Ukraine's striking recapture of Russian-occupied territory that reversed close to six months of Russian gains, a former NATO deputy commander told Fox News. Russian forces on Tuesday withdrew from areas in...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Top Democrats try to distance themselves from their party and Biden, but voting records tell a different story
An increasing trend among top Democrats running for re-election in November's midterms has them pitting themselves against their own party, as well as President Biden, despite their past statements and voting records telling a different story. This group of vulnerable Democrats at risk of losing their seats to Republican challengers...
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
