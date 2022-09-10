ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC

WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
