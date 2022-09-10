ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night. Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute. Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6). LAFC will host...
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Austin clinches 1st playoff berth, beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin clinched its first playoff berth, beating Real Salt Lake 3-0 Wednesday night as Moussa Djitte scored his first career hat trick, all in the second half. Austin (16-9-6), which started play in 2021, became the second Western Conference team to clinch a berth this...
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'

Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
