KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada
New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke may push into Tahoe Basin; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we...
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest
The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Whatever magical weather pattern kept the smoke out of the Valley last night is more than welcome. I could see it hovering to the north on my way home last night and Carson City is in the unhealthy range this morning and Reno is at very unhealthy to hazardous.
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
Sierra Sun
Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained
Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained. Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane. Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley City Council, special meeting, Sept. 13
Fernley City Council Chambers, 595 Silver Lace Boulevard, Fernley, NV 89408. Zoom information: Please click the following link to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82966343247, or one tap mobile: 12532158782, Dial: 669 900 9128, Webinar ID: 829 6634 3247. Public Notice: This agenda has been physically posted in compliance with 241.020 at...
KOLO TV Reno
Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
Flying safe: How will smoke impact Reno's National Championship Air Races?
Racing planes wingtip-to-wingtip at hundreds of miles per hour, just 50 feet off the ground, is hard enough. Now, add wildfire smoke. Dr. Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, said that the RARA won’t allow fast-flying planes to participate in the Air Races this week unless he can see...
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
2news.com
Nevada Air National Guard Help Firefighting Efforts
Defense Aircraft from Reno’s 152nd Airlift Wing arrived in Boise to help efforts there. Having military C-130s that can be converted into airtankers provides a critical “surge” capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
