Whip up a cup of hot cocoa and turn on the Christmas carols because it is nearly Christmastime! Okay, it’s only September, but it’s never too early to talk about the holiday season or the new Christmas series coming to Disney+ based on the popular Disney trilogy — The Santa Clause. The original Santa Clause films star Tim Allen as Scott Calvin — a toy company executive who is forced to become Kris Kringle when Santa falls off of his roof while delivering toys. By becoming Santa, Scott is able to see how the person he was was driving away the only people who cared about him. He decides to remain in the role of Santa and bring joy to children all over the world.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO