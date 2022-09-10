Erika Jayne invited Jennifer Lawrence to come “mix it up” with the “Housewives” after the actress called her “evil.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, shrugged off Lawrence’s insult during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Wednesday. “You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” she continued. Andy Cohen laughed at the...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO