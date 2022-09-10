Read full article on original website
Related
Outdoors Bound News & Notes: Bugs, bass, bears, trout across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Outdoors Bound news and notes from the field is a collection of information that could prove useful to anglers, hunters, and anyone who enjoys the outdoors in Virginia. Bugs & Bass This is the time of year when insect populations are high in Virginia. Not only are there hatches of aquatic […]
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
CBS News
New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain
-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
royalexaminer.com
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022
Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
Inside Nova
Arlington, Alexandria seeing most home-buyer interest in region
Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
Inside Nova
VRE commuters relieved by news of rail deal
Commuters getting ready to board Virginia Railway Express trains in Prince William County Thursday morning were relieved to hear they won’t have to find a different way to work Friday morning. Many heard on WTOP as they drove to the train station that a tentative railway labor agreement has...
Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit
A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Rail Transit, Amtrak Set For Suspension During Nationwide Strike
The two largest railroad unions in the country, comprising a total of 57,000 workers, are set to go on strike Friday, prompting a nationwide rail shutdown and a logistics crisis. Some transit services, mostly in and around the Eastern Panhandle, could also be affected. The dispute between the railroad companies...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
arlnow.com
The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.
We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
popville.com
“Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws?”
Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws? I’ve found them on hikes in VA and near Harpers Ferry but wondering if readers know where in the city I can find them — somewhere in Rock Creek or the Arboretum, perhaps?”
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage
A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
WTOP
Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla
Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland
CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear. Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
Proposed Maryland highway project would help improve interstate safety
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Interstate 81 increasingly has become a major corridor for traffic traveling north and south. Safety has been a concern of the public for a number of years. However, those concerns have increased recently after a number of fatal accidents. “It’s just a 12-mile stretch road, but you have […]
progressivegrocer.com
World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia
Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
Comments / 0