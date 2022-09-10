ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

WFXR

Outdoors Bound News & Notes: Bugs, bass, bears, trout across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Outdoors Bound news and notes from the field is a collection of information that could prove useful to anglers, hunters, and anyone who enjoys the outdoors in Virginia. Bugs & Bass This is the time of year when insect populations are high in Virginia. Not only are there hatches of aquatic […]
royalexaminer.com

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon

Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
STEPHENSON, VA
CBS News

New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain

-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
BURKITTSVILLE, MD
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
#Pirate Ships#Potomac River
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
POTOMAC, MD
Inside Nova

Arlington, Alexandria seeing most home-buyer interest in region

Arlington and Alexandria are seeing the strongest home-buyer interest in the cooling regional real-estate market, but even they are generating less heat in the market than earlier in the year. The regional T3 Home Demand Index, which uses a number of factors to track buyer interest, fell from 110 in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

VRE commuters relieved by news of rail deal

Commuters getting ready to board Virginia Railway Express trains in Prince William County Thursday morning were relieved to hear they won’t have to find a different way to work Friday morning. Many heard on WTOP as they drove to the train station that a tentative railway labor agreement has...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Loudoun County, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue

Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

The killer of dozens of fish in Four Mile Run? Pool water, investigators say.

We now know the likely culprit that killed nearly 100 fish in Four Mile Run last week: pool water. “Investigators say flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine and overflow led to last week’s fish kill in Four Mile Run,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokesman Peter Golkin tells ARLnow. “Recent rains have now cleared the stream. Reminder: No filters on our storm drains. Please be careful.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws?”

Where in the DC area can I go to find pawpaws? I’ve found them on hikes in VA and near Harpers Ferry but wondering if readers know where in the city I can find them — somewhere in Rock Creek or the Arboretum, perhaps?”
ANIMALS
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage

A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla

Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
ELKRIDGE, MD
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

World’s Largest Indoor Vertical Farm Coming to Virginia

Plenty Unlimited Inc. is poised to build the largest indoor vertical farm in the world with a $300 million, 120-acre campus near Richmond, Va. Ground has already been broken on the new facility and it is expected to begin rolling out produce by late 2023 or early 2024. The vertical...
RICHMOND, VA

