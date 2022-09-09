Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Rucaparib Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
New results presented at the 2022 ESMO conference reinforce the potential of rucaparib as a first-line maintenance treatment option in a broad population of patients with ovarian cancer. New research from a subgroup analysis of the phase 3 ATHENA trial has found that rucaparib (Rubraca, Clovis Oncology) as a first-line...
technologynetworks.com
mRNA Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Delivers Positive Results in Mice
A novel messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapy has delivered promising results for treating ovarian cancer and cachexia – a muscle-wasting condition – when tested in animals. In late 2020, the first mRNA-based vaccine received emergency use authorization for COVID-19. Decades of studies exploring the therapeutic value of RNA preceded this announcement, with cancer treatment being a focus of much research.
MedPage Today
Non-Chemo Regimen Led to High Response Rates in Cisplatin-Ineligible Bladder Cancer
PARIS -- Nearly two-thirds of patients with untreated cisplatin-ineligible advanced urothelial cancer responded to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunotherapy, a small randomized study showed. Overall, 49 of 76 patients responded to frontline enfortumab vedotin (EV; Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including eight complete responses. An additional 17 patients had stable...
cancernetwork.com
ARIEL4 Update Shows Similar OS, Better PFS With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial comparing rucaparib vs chemotherapy for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations were presented at 2022 ESMO and raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors in this setting. Updated results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial (NCT02855944) that were presented...
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
New cell-based therapy for melanoma more effective than existing treatment, trial finds
European researchers announced Saturday that a new treatment for advanced melanoma was more effective than the leading existing therapy in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The treatment, which uses a patient’s own immune cells to fight the cancer, has some similarities to another type of treatment that has proven to be highly effective for blood cancers, called CAR-T therapy.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
survivornet.com
How to Treat Earlier Stage Lung Cancer– Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Before Surgery Shows Major Impact
For people with earlier stage lung cancer that can potentially be taken out with surgery, the FDA has approved the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (brand name Opdivo) for use with chemotherapy prior to surgery. This is a new sequencing of treatment for lung caner patients for whom surgery is an option.
MedicalXpress
HSD3B1 gene research shows an association between genotype and endometrial cancer
The HSD3B1 gene could hold clues for predicting and treating endometrial cancer, according to a novel finding from the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Researchers found a certain HSD3B1 genotype was more common in women with type 2 endometrial cancer, according to the results published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum. Those patients show lower survival rates than those diagnosed with type 1 endometrial cancer, likely driven by the fact that type 2 patient cells are less hormone-dependent.
MedPage Today
Long-Term ADT With Radiation Helps Prevent Post-Prostatectomy Metastases
PARIS -- In men undergoing radiotherapy after radical prostatectomy, 2 years of androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) improved outcomes when compared with a shorter course of ADT, according to results from the RADICALS-HD trial. At a median follow-up of more than 9 years, investigators found that the longer ADT duration improved...
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
Lantern Pharma Touts Encouraging Positive Efficacy For Pancreatic Cancer Candidate
Lantern Pharma Inc LTRN will present preclinical data on the in vivo efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184 for pancreatic cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference. LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation acylfulvene that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells harboring mutations in...
MedPage Today
Novel Agent Hints at Bone Growth Boost Without Hematopoietic Risks
AUSTIN, Texas – A novel agent appeared to regulate bone growth signaling in early phase data that stirred hopes it could help osteoporosis and other diseases. In a phase I study, KER-012 did not elevate hemoglobin or red blood cells -- a problem with earlier drugs -- but did appear to engage its target, the activin ligands that can increase or decrease bone growth, reported Simon Cooper, MBBS, chief medical officer of Keros Therapeutics of Lexington, Massachusetts. Keros is developing the agent for use in bone disorders and in diseases such as pulmonary artery hypertension.
MedPage Today
What's Left for Nivolumab to Prove in Stage IIIA NSCLC?
The addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) to chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes in patients with resectable stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer, according to results from the NADIM II trial. The new data were presented at the recent World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). In this exclusive MedPage Today video, Nicholas...
docwirenews.com
MRI Plus Biopsy as an Alternative to TURBT in Bladder Cancer Staging
In the BladderPath study, researchers explored staging suspected muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) with MRI and biopsy instead of conventional transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Presenting at the ESMO Congress 2022, the study’s lead author, Nicholas James, reported that the randomized trial enrolled 143 patients (median years of age, 74) between May 2018 and December 2021.
MedPage Today
Combination Therapy Shows Promise for NSCLC That Progresses on Osimertinib
PARIS -- More than half of EGFR-positive lung cancers that progressed on osimertinib (Tagrisso) responded to the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) plus additional osimertinib, according to a prospective study reported here. Among patients followed for 3 to 9 months, as many as 56% obtained objective responses with the combination. In...
MedPage Today
Potential Practice-Changer for Refractory Metastatic Colon Cancer
PARIS -- The multitargeted VEGF receptor inhibitor fruquintinib achieved statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in treatment-refractory metastatic colon cancer, according to a randomized trial reported here. Median OS improved from 4.8 months with best supportive care (BSC) and placebo to 7.4 months with BSC plus fruquintinib. The magnitude...
cancernetwork.com
Maintenance Rucaparib Improves PFS Vs Placebo in Ovarian Cancer With or Without a High Risk of Progression
Patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer with or without a high risk of progression experienced a progression-free survival benefit from treatment with maintenance rucaparib compared with placebo regardless of molecular characteristics. A progression-free survival (PFS) benefit was observed following treatment with maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) vs placebo across all subgroups of...
