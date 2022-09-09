AUSTIN, Texas – A novel agent appeared to regulate bone growth signaling in early phase data that stirred hopes it could help osteoporosis and other diseases. In a phase I study, KER-012 did not elevate hemoglobin or red blood cells -- a problem with earlier drugs -- but did appear to engage its target, the activin ligands that can increase or decrease bone growth, reported Simon Cooper, MBBS, chief medical officer of Keros Therapeutics of Lexington, Massachusetts. Keros is developing the agent for use in bone disorders and in diseases such as pulmonary artery hypertension.

