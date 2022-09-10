Read full article on original website
A slight chance of scattered showers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.
Slight Chance of rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland...
Warm again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning not much of a change similar like yesterday . Sunny skies with a high of 96. Don’t forget to apply sunblock , stay cool and drink plenty of water, especially if you will be outdoors. High for this week will be in the...
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
Gulf Moisture Will Bring Scattered Shower Chance Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Slightly drier air is mixing in from a dry airmass passing by to our north through the Mid Mississippi Valley. The exception today has been scattered showers in Zapata County. Overall, partly to mostly sunny afternoons with somewhat lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. A deeper layer of moist gulf air will move west into south Texas beginning Thursday with a chance of scattered showers. I do not see any feature as of yet to set off a widespread rain event.
Pet of the Week: Hercules
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!. Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love. While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is...
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we are in the middle of the week and the heat continues sunny skies with a high of 94. Tonight mostly clear and warm a low of 74. Don’t forget your umbrella because rain chance will be possible tomorrow into early next week .
Chances of rain through the weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a calm start to the week, rain chances in the Rio Grande Valley will start to tick up leading to the weekend. This is all thanks to deep tropical moisture flowing back into the region along with a coastal trough of low pressure. The unsettled weather conditions will attempt to […]
Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks. This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.
UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code. This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages. The grace period is set to...
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
DALLAS, TX (KGNS) - Unannounced school intruder audits began this week across Texas. It’s the latest step in boosting school security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas School Safety Center says its team will conduct an intruder audit on at least 75 percent of all...
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest LULAC Council is getting ready to host an upcoming dance that will benefit local students. LULAC 12 has been known for implementing several local initiatives that have benefited the community of Laredo. LULAC is inviting the community to dance the night...
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Suspension of Texas Ranger over Uvalde massacre response impacts 2019 murder case
A Texas Ranger was supposed to testify at the trial - set to start this week - of a juvenile who murdered an up-and-coming boxer in Uvalde. But the officer is currently suspended over the police response to Robb Elementary mass shooting, likely weakening the prosecutor's case.
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
Funding for Iturbide Street Sign gets approved
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A monument that aims to welcome tourist to the downtown area gets funding approved. A few weeks ago, the people voted for the future Iturbide, “It” Street sign. The social media campaign was organized by Laredo Main Street to come up with a new...
