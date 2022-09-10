Read full article on original website
A slight chance of scattered showers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.
Pet of the Week: Hercules
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!. Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love. While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is...
Slight Chance of rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland...
Gulf Moisture Will Bring Scattered Shower Chance Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Slightly drier air is mixing in from a dry airmass passing by to our north through the Mid Mississippi Valley. The exception today has been scattered showers in Zapata County. Overall, partly to mostly sunny afternoons with somewhat lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. A deeper layer of moist gulf air will move west into south Texas beginning Thursday with a chance of scattered showers. I do not see any feature as of yet to set off a widespread rain event.
Warm again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning not much of a change similar like yesterday . Sunny skies with a high of 96. Don’t forget to apply sunblock , stay cool and drink plenty of water, especially if you will be outdoors. High for this week will be in the...
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Troopers are now...
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we are in the middle of the week and the heat continues sunny skies with a high of 94. Tonight mostly clear and warm a low of 74. Don’t forget your umbrella because rain chance will be possible tomorrow into early next week .
Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks. This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.
UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code. This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages. The grace period is set to...
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest LULAC Council is getting ready to host an upcoming dance that will benefit local students. LULAC 12 has been known for implementing several local initiatives that have benefited the community of Laredo. LULAC is inviting the community to dance the night...
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at a Houston restaurant shot and killed a man who police say attacked the deputy with a tire iron. It happened late Sunday about ten minutes after the restaurant had closed. The deputy was one of two uniformed off-duty...
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
Potential options at the border in case railroad strike happens
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local expert on commerce spoke about the impact the possible railroad strike could have on the border. IBC executive vice president Gerald Schwebel explained that there are about 12 unions involved along with a presidential advisory board appointed to work with them to find a resolution. If there is no solution, it would add to the current inflation problem by putting a hurdler in the supply chain.
2019 murder trial enters day two: Arrest video shown as evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The trial for the man accused of breaking into a home, opening fire, and killing a man enters day two. During the trial, video was shown of the arrest of Francisco Javier Santos. He is accused of murdering a 66-year-old man back in 2019. On Wednesday, the...
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near Bruni Tuesday night. The incident happened near the checkpoint on 359. According to Border Patrol, the vehicle involved in the accident was a Red F-250 pick up truck. The vehicle allegedly passed through the Highway 359 checkpoint, did not stop and...
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo. A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street. Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the...
