The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
spectrumlocalnews.com
UTSA running back puts business aside, returns for 1 final season with the Roadrunners
SAN ANTONIO — It’s comeback season for Brenden Brady. The University of Texas at San Antonio senior initially decided last December that he would not use his fifth year of eligibility. But the running back reconsidered and is now again an integral part of the Roadrunners backfield. “What...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?
The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
kgns.tv
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Troopers are now...
Showers and humidity return after a cool start
Showers and humidity return as we make our way into the weekend -- Sean Kelly
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Hercules
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!. Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love. While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is...
kgns.tv
A slight chance of scattered showers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.
kgns.tv
Warm again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning not much of a change similar like yesterday . Sunny skies with a high of 96. Don’t forget to apply sunblock , stay cool and drink plenty of water, especially if you will be outdoors. High for this week will be in the...
kgns.tv
Gulf Moisture Will Bring Scattered Shower Chance Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Slightly drier air is mixing in from a dry airmass passing by to our north through the Mid Mississippi Valley. The exception today has been scattered showers in Zapata County. Overall, partly to mostly sunny afternoons with somewhat lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. A deeper layer of moist gulf air will move west into south Texas beginning Thursday with a chance of scattered showers. I do not see any feature as of yet to set off a widespread rain event.
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
kgns.tv
Slight Chance of rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland...
Bastrop wildfire destroys centuries worth of data at University of Texas facility
The Stengl Lost Pines Biological Field Station is one of the University of Texas' most prominent field labs. Last month, the Pine Pond Fire swept through the area, destroying much of that data.
kgns.tv
Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks. This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.
kgns.tv
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
