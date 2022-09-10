Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
kgns.tv
Slight Chance of rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland...
kgns.tv
Warm again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning not much of a change similar like yesterday . Sunny skies with a high of 96. Don’t forget to apply sunblock , stay cool and drink plenty of water, especially if you will be outdoors. High for this week will be in the...
kgns.tv
A slight chance of scattered showers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Troopers are now...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Hercules
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!. Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love. While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is...
kgns.tv
Another warm day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we are in the middle of the week and the heat continues sunny skies with a high of 94. Tonight mostly clear and warm a low of 74. Don’t forget your umbrella because rain chance will be possible tomorrow into early next week .
kgns.tv
Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks. This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
kgns.tv
UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code. This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages. The grace period is set to...
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
kgns.tv
LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest LULAC Council is getting ready to host an upcoming dance that will benefit local students. LULAC 12 has been known for implementing several local initiatives that have benefited the community of Laredo. LULAC is inviting the community to dance the night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
kgns.tv
UISD says student accidentally took BB gun to elementary school
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district says one of its students accidentally took a BB gun to school. On Friday Sept. 9, Nye Elementary was informed that a student had left a BB gun inside his backpack, took it to school, and told a bus driver about it in the afternoon.
kgns.tv
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at a Houston restaurant shot and killed a man who police say attacked the deputy with a tire iron. It happened late Sunday about ten minutes after the restaurant had closed. The deputy was one of two uniformed off-duty...
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo. A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street. Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the...
kgns.tv
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near Bruni Tuesday night. The incident happened near the checkpoint on 359. According to Border Patrol, the vehicle involved in the accident was a Red F-250 pick up truck. The vehicle allegedly passed through the Highway 359 checkpoint, did not stop and...
Comments / 2