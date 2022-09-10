ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
DALLAS, TX
kgns.tv

Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Troopers are now...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Independence Day celebration will be happening in downtown Laredo with music, food, dance performances, and fireworks. This year, the consulate of Mexico in Laredo will be putting on the event. Telemundo Laredo will be broadcasting live throughout the day on Thursday, September 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the El Portal, next to the Outlett Shopes at Laredo.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pet of the Week: Hercules

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a family for little Hercules, Hercules!. Hercules is a one-year-old Dobermann-Pitbull mix and loves to share the love. While he may look like a full-grown dog, he is...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
LAREDO, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
kgns.tv

UISD uniform grace period set to expire next week

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Last month, officials with United ISD gave parents a grace period to find uniforms that work with their dress code. This decision came after school officials learned parents could not find uniform items on the shelves due to supply shortages. The grace period is set to...
LAREDO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
kgns.tv

A slight chance of scattered showers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere is becoming a tad more moist than during the last several days. This will bring a slight chance of a scattered afternoon shower with daytime heating and the sea breeze during the next several afternoons. Most places most of the time will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be typical of September, in the 90′s.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LULAC 12 to hold scholarship benefit dance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest LULAC Council is getting ready to host an upcoming dance that will benefit local students. LULAC 12 has been known for implementing several local initiatives that have benefited the community of Laredo. LULAC is inviting the community to dance the night...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Vidal M. Trevino School remembers Sept. 11th victims

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An LISD school gathered outside Monday morning to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American History. In honor of the 21 anniversary of the September 11th attack, the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet school held a special Patriot Day commemoration.
LAREDO, TX

