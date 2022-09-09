Eastern Washington Women's Soccer dominated its game against Louisiana today, taking the win 4-1. Eastern shared the ball today as four different Eagles scored. "It feels good. We talked a lot about these one-goal games for us the last couple of weeks. We thought we were a powder keg ready to go off," head coach Missy Strasburg said. "This was a really challenging opponent. Louisiana is quite good, and they put up quite a good challenge. It felt good to really put goals on a team we had deep respect for. It was nice to get a lot of people involved and scoring all over the board. There was a big contribution from the bench today. [Louisiana] really came out hot in the first 20 minutes in its previous match and we expected a similar effort from them. We talked a lot about bending, but not breaking, and staying accountable to our details, while minimizing their quality opportunities. Kam [Willoughby] came up with some big saves early."

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO