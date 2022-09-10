Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire destroys a popular restaurant in Columbus. Fire crews worked all Wednesday morning and afternoon to knock down the blaze at Buckhead Steak and Wine - formerly known as the Buckhead Grill. [WATCH: Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus]. The restaurant...
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 13
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Target coming to Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Downtown Target + More | Auburn. Project Cost: $2,400,000. Project Address:...
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn one step closer to allowing murals in public places
The City of Auburn is one step closer to allowing murals on public buildings. After a months-long process of officials trying to figure out the difference between a mural and a sign, the city planning commission has given its approval to move forward with allowing murals in the city. The...
opelikaobserver.com
LCAR Presents Check to Habitat for Humanity￼
LEE COUNTY — Last Thursday, Sept. 8, the Lee County Association of REALTORS (LCAR) presented Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) with a check to help build more affordable homes in our community. The sponsorship donation kicked off AOHFH’s Capital Campaign Drive. • Front Row (left side): Dan...
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
UPDATE: Sink hole partially blocks off 14th St. in downtown Columbus
UPDATE 9/13/22 6:32 p.m.: The police presence near Broadway is due to a sinkhole that appears to be around five to eight feet deep, one foot wide. A representative with Columbus Public Works says that the sinkhole may be caused by a sanitation or storm pipe. The city says it intends to come back tomorrow […]
WTVM
Paws Humane announces new pet adoption program in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As animal control and dog shelters have been above capacity the past few months, Paws Humane is rolling out a new program to make it easier to adopt a furry friend. The goal is to keep pet owners from surrendering their pets because of hardship. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lanett man charged in Greenwood Church robbery
Lanett police charged a man in connection to a June robbery that led to shots being fired at the Greenwood Church. Lanett Police issued a press release to local media regarding the incident. “On September 12, 2022, Nicholas Walton, 19, of Lanett, AL, was arrested for Robbery 1st in reference...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium. The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town. Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: What do orange jerseys say about us all?
Picture the amusement on her face. I had lunch with someone Tuesday who doesn’t follow sports so much, and I was trying to explain the biggest news story in town. It’s shaking a foundation! It’s about years and years of tradition! The kids are fired up about it. It’s the talk of the town! But, see, there are other folks that don’t like the idea so much. Are we seeing a youth movement? What will this mean for the future? Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that tunnel on Saturday.
WTVM
DETAILS: City of Columbus employee pay study continues
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heated morning at Columbus City Council Tuesday.... the topic: the city employee pay study. Unlike the last meeting, a vote was passed. Pay compression, employee retention and the fact that a study hasn’t been done since 2006 is what sparked the initiative. The study costing taxpayers roughly $350 thousand, roughly $10 million is set aside for implementation.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf opens season with win at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No. 13 Auburn men’s golf kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 45-under victory on Sunday at The Mirabel Club’s Maui Jim Intercollegiate. “We are beyond proud of all seven of these guys,” Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. “This win did not come easy. It was hard-fought against an extremely talented field of schools. The unity and connectivity on our team are phenomenal, and that was such a major factor in our success this week. I’m excited to keep building and see just how dangerous this group can be.”
Comments / 0