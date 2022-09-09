ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

wrif.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Banana 101.5

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
wrif.com

Michigan is Obsessed with This Pastime, New Study Says

Okay, I knew gaming was a big deal in Michigan, but I didn’t know it was this big a deal. As it turns out, Michigan tops the list of states obsessed with video games. I actually recently got on the Steam bandwagon and signed up for an account. I’m already hooked. I really like playing Jackbox games, but it’s a Hello Kitty racing game that has been giving me the feels. I feel like a kid again, just having fun and trying to get my Hello Kitty avatar to the finish line. If you’re on Steam, add me here.
wrif.com

See You At Kid Rock This Weekend As I Broadcast Live – Meltdown

I’ll be broadcasting live at the Friday show, with Screamin’ Scott broadcasting live on Saturday. This week is kind of a historic weekend for the city of Detroit. Saturday, September 12th will be the 3rd anniversary of Little Caesars opening up it’s doors to the public with the first of six Kid Rock shows to take place at the brand new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. So in honor of Little Caesars Arena opening up three years ago this weekend here is a collection of photos from all six Kid Rock shows from back in 2017 (Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20). What show(s) were you at?
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
