Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
wrif.com
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrif.com
Michigan is Obsessed with This Pastime, New Study Says
Okay, I knew gaming was a big deal in Michigan, but I didn’t know it was this big a deal. As it turns out, Michigan tops the list of states obsessed with video games. I actually recently got on the Steam bandwagon and signed up for an account. I’m already hooked. I really like playing Jackbox games, but it’s a Hello Kitty racing game that has been giving me the feels. I feel like a kid again, just having fun and trying to get my Hello Kitty avatar to the finish line. If you’re on Steam, add me here.
wrif.com
See You At Kid Rock This Weekend As I Broadcast Live – Meltdown
I’ll be broadcasting live at the Friday show, with Screamin’ Scott broadcasting live on Saturday. This week is kind of a historic weekend for the city of Detroit. Saturday, September 12th will be the 3rd anniversary of Little Caesars opening up it’s doors to the public with the first of six Kid Rock shows to take place at the brand new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. So in honor of Little Caesars Arena opening up three years ago this weekend here is a collection of photos from all six Kid Rock shows from back in 2017 (Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20). What show(s) were you at?
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch. "There is feces....
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
michiganchronicle.com
Pure Michigan Travel Guide Now Available for Memorable Fall and Winter Travel Ideas
Various parts of Michigan shine especially during the fall season. A new Fall and Winter Travel Guide is out through the 2022 Pure Michigan Fall/Winter Travel Guide to tour the state. The release of the Fall and Winter Travel Guide is a sign that the weather is starting to cool,...
Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
Rain storm will leave donut hole over part of Michigan
A swirling storm system will be traveling across the Great Lakes region today through Tuesday. Here’s the scenario for rainfall over the next 36 hours. The rain pattern will be a circular area with what I’m calling a donut hole of no rain in the middle. Whatever weather...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
One Michigan chef named to Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in the U.S. list
“This chef’s global imagination suffuses the dazzling pastries at her Detroit neighborhood bakery,” reads Food and Wine’s description headline for its only Michigan selection on its Best New Chefs of 2022 list. Warda Bouguettaya has done it again! Just a few months ago, she took home the...
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
DNR Solves Mystery of Bizarre Black Cat Sighting in Northern Michigan
Recently, some photos that seemed to suggest a large black cat believed to be a dark-colored mountain lion was roaming a northern Michigan neighborhood surfaced. These pics led to multiple confusions as experts began to try and determine what kind of a big black cat appears in the images. There...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Comments / 9