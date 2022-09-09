I’ll be broadcasting live at the Friday show, with Screamin’ Scott broadcasting live on Saturday. This week is kind of a historic weekend for the city of Detroit. Saturday, September 12th will be the 3rd anniversary of Little Caesars opening up it’s doors to the public with the first of six Kid Rock shows to take place at the brand new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. So in honor of Little Caesars Arena opening up three years ago this weekend here is a collection of photos from all six Kid Rock shows from back in 2017 (Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20). What show(s) were you at?

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO