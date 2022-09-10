Read full article on original website
10 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,665. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Seafood Watch ranks Hawaii's sustainable seafood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ordering lobster? You may think twice about your choice for seafood. A new report recommends people avoid lobsters caught in the Atlantic Ocean, because the trapping techniques have been found to tangle up endangered whales. Seafood Watch puts out recommendations so you can make ocean-friendly seafood choices....
Hawaii's Ruby Mazur Art Gallery will raise money to tackle pediatric cancer
KITV4's Erin Coogan visits the Ruby Mazur Art Gallery where a reception was held to help raise money for the Hawaii children's cancer foundation. Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer. Nearly 60 new cases of pediatric cancer are diagnosed in the islands...
More than 3,000 lots proposed for Native Hawaiians on housing waitlist; advocates say more needed
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Homes Commission recently approved a strategy to build more than 3,000 lots for families on the waitlist. But some affordable housing advocates say that's just a drop in the bucket. Robin Danner's been hoping for a homestead lot since the 1990s. She's among the 28,000...
Aging Well: Master featherworker says keeping cultural art alive fuels his passion
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A California man is one of a few left in the world who creates feather capes and helmets the way the ancients did, with no wires or other modern tools to hold it together. Rick San Nicolas is a kumu hulu nui or master featherworker, and the...
Hawaii DOE launches EXPRESS pilot program, expanding transportation options for high schoolers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Education is launching a pilot program that aims to expand transportation options for high school students statewide. The program will expand subsidized county bus passes for high schoolers in grades 9 through 12.
Never give up! KITV4 producer inspires others after growing up homeless on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It takes a lot of people to put on a newscast including many people behind the scenes. The producer of the new KITV4 Island News at 4 has quite a story to tell -- one of hope, inspiration, and success.
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
University of Hawaii to lift remaining mask mandates on September 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All remaining mask mandates for University of Hawaii campuses and properties will be lifted on Friday, September 17, school officials announced in a statement. Masks are currently required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces.
Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain. The Department of Education is pointing KITV4...
Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- He's the Rock n' Roll art icon. The man behind the infamous "Mouth and Tongue" Rolling Stones album cover. Ruby Mazur is also an outspoken advocate for the advancement of pediatric cancer care. "If there's any way any of us can help alleviate such a horrible experience,"...
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
A year after the disappearance of Isabella Ariel Kalua, challenges still face Hawaii's foster care program
Monday is the anniversary of Isabella Ariel Kalua disappearance. The 6-year-old Waimanalo girl was reported missing by her parents. The case brought out a community to search for the girl.
Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
