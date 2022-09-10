ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Seafood Watch ranks Hawaii's sustainable seafood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ordering lobster? You may think twice about your choice for seafood. A new report recommends people avoid lobsters caught in the Atlantic Ocean, because the trapping techniques have been found to tangle up endangered whales. Seafood Watch puts out recommendations so you can make ocean-friendly seafood choices....
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii's Ruby Mazur Art Gallery will raise money to tackle pediatric cancer

KITV4's Erin Coogan visits the Ruby Mazur Art Gallery where a reception was held to help raise money for the Hawaii children's cancer foundation. Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer. Nearly 60 new cases of pediatric cancer are diagnosed in the islands...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
MAILI, HI
KITV.com

2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
HONOLULU, HI

