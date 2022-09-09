Regardless of whether you are preparing steaks, burgers, or chops, grilling with charcoal is a great way to add a smoky flavor to your food that gas grills just can’t replicate. At first glance, charcoal grilling for beginners may seem like too much to handle. You need to worry about how much charcoal to use, lighting a charcoal grill, and whether to have the grill vent open or closed based on the current temperature inside the grill. It’s also recommended to find out more about the various charcoal grill parts and how to turn off a charcoal grill before cooking with this method.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO