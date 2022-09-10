ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arbiter Online

Boise State women’s volleyball finds success early into the season

The Boise State women’s volleyball team captured their third win of the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 2, putting them at a 4-1 record. “It was good to see a response and the toughness of our team to come out and play a much better match from start to finish,” says head coach Shawn Garus after the win against Notre Dame. “I think the team is excited about where we’re at and focused on getting ready for the next match.”
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho prep football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 4

BOISE, Idaho — Following last week's chaotic schedule of postponements, rivalry contests and Saturday games in the Treasure Valley due to poor air quality, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll was relatively calm. For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) programs earned a spot in the...
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Boise State receives $40,000 grant for substance abuse prevention

Boise State University received a $40,000 grant from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy to provide substance abuse prevention resources to the campus community. The Idaho Office of Drug Policy was established to “develop and implement strategic action plans and collaborative partnerships to reduce drug use and related consequences [in the state of Idaho].” As part of their mission, the office offers block grants to K-12 schools, as well as higher-ed institutions, in an effort to combat substance misuse.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
MIX 106

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
kmvt

Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Melba Man Killed in Rollover

MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Celebration Park in Canyon County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road near Celebration Park along south of Melba where a Honda Accord rolled. The 28-year-old Melba man was headed west when he missed the curve, went off the shoulder, and the car rolled. IPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
MELBA, ID

