The Boise State women’s volleyball team captured their third win of the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 2, putting them at a 4-1 record. “It was good to see a response and the toughness of our team to come out and play a much better match from start to finish,” says head coach Shawn Garus after the win against Notre Dame. “I think the team is excited about where we’re at and focused on getting ready for the next match.”

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO