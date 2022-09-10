Read full article on original website
Arbiter Online
Boise State women’s volleyball finds success early into the season
The Boise State women’s volleyball team captured their third win of the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 2, putting them at a 4-1 record. “It was good to see a response and the toughness of our team to come out and play a much better match from start to finish,” says head coach Shawn Garus after the win against Notre Dame. “I think the team is excited about where we’re at and focused on getting ready for the next match.”
KTVB
Idaho prep football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 4
BOISE, Idaho — Following last week's chaotic schedule of postponements, rivalry contests and Saturday games in the Treasure Valley due to poor air quality, Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll was relatively calm. For the second-straight week, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) programs earned a spot in the...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Arbiter Online
Boise State receives $40,000 grant for substance abuse prevention
Boise State University received a $40,000 grant from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy to provide substance abuse prevention resources to the campus community. The Idaho Office of Drug Policy was established to “develop and implement strategic action plans and collaborative partnerships to reduce drug use and related consequences [in the state of Idaho].” As part of their mission, the office offers block grants to K-12 schools, as well as higher-ed institutions, in an effort to combat substance misuse.
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
kmvt
Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab
BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first new memory-manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Equipment violations
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about vehicle modifications, like removing the front license plate or altered mufflers. Click the video player above to learn more about equipment violations.
Highway 95 rock scaling begins near White Bird Grade
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin rock scaling the top of White Bird Grade on Sept. 20 in an effort the stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. White Bird is located between Grangeville and Riggins, about 180 miles north of Boise. According...
Political pressure over ‘Drag Kids’ event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were...
Home prices in Ada County start to fall, some sellers having trouble selling
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The median sales price for homes in Ada County in August was $565,000, according to Boise Regional Realtors. That’s down 4% from July and another sign of a cooling housing market, but still 6% higher compared to this time last year. “The pandemic fundamentally changed...
KIVI-TV
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
Melba Man Killed in Rollover
MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Celebration Park in Canyon County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road near Celebration Park along south of Melba where a Honda Accord rolled. The 28-year-old Melba man was headed west when he missed the curve, went off the shoulder, and the car rolled. IPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
KTVB
Idaho Today: 2022 Indian Creek Festival
Sponsored by Destination Caldwell. Don't miss Indian Creek Festival in Caldwell this weekend, September 16-17, 2022.
