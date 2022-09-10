ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Pleasant Grove volleyball wins all 3 matches at New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Texas — The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks won all three of their volleyball matches against the New Boston Lady Lions Monday night. The sets were as follows: 25-11, 25-22, 25-13. Rylie Williams had 11 service points. Adi Koller produced nine service points. Abigail Boehmke had eight service...
NEW BOSTON, TX
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker

NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
NEW BOSTON, TX
TWU issues precautionary boil notice

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the residences east of East Street, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst Street, and north of Dudley Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The boil water order was due to a water main break...
TEXARKANA, AR
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities

Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
CNC machining course to provide in-demand scholarships at Texarkana College

TEXARKANA — Computer numerical control (CNC) machining is a thriving field that needs skilled workers —workers who desire to create, innovate, and be a part of the evolving manufacturing field. Texarkana College provides a 12-week course that introduces and prepares students to become a CNC machine operator, a...
TEXARKANA, TX
One dead after crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Howard County on September 12. 83-year-old Thomas Kelly of Big Spring was killed in the crash that occurred on IH-20. The initial investigation revealed that Kelly, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was traveling westbound in...
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Are bystanders also in the wrong when a fight breaks out?

ODESSA, Texas — Violence anywhere, but especially in our schools, should not be tolerated. However, what about the students behind the camera filming the fights? Do they have responsibility too?. There were plenty of bystanders last Thursday at Bowie Middle School. A student attacked their teacher shown in a...
ODESSA, TX
In Texarkana on September 13 Back in 1960

On September 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy made a campaign stop in Texarkana. He participated and rode in the Four States Fair Parade, and spoke to the crowds at the Fairgrounds. This is the speech from that day. I was able to be in the crowd for Jimmy Carter when...
TEXARKANA, TX
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
SHREVEPORT, LA

