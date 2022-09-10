Read full article on original website
foxsportstexarkana.com
Pleasant Grove volleyball wins all 3 matches at New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Texas — The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks won all three of their volleyball matches against the New Boston Lady Lions Monday night. The sets were as follows: 25-11, 25-22, 25-13. Rylie Williams had 11 service points. Adi Koller produced nine service points. Abigail Boehmke had eight service...
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
1 Person Died 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials reported that the crash happened at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
magnoliareporter.com
TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker
NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU issues precautionary boil notice
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the residences east of East Street, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst Street, and north of Dudley Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The boil water order was due to a water main break...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
8th grader arrested after allegedly fighting teacher in viral video
A viral video showing a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school has led to an eighth grade student's arrest.
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
CNC machining course to provide in-demand scholarships at Texarkana College
TEXARKANA — Computer numerical control (CNC) machining is a thriving field that needs skilled workers —workers who desire to create, innovate, and be a part of the evolving manufacturing field. Texarkana College provides a 12-week course that introduces and prepares students to become a CNC machine operator, a...
Texas 8th Grader Arrested After Attacking Teacher Over Cell Phone Dispute
The student is facing a felony charge.
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
One dead after crash in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Howard County on September 12. 83-year-old Thomas Kelly of Big Spring was killed in the crash that occurred on IH-20. The initial investigation revealed that Kelly, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was traveling westbound in...
KSLA
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
Vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa leaves 2 people in serious condition
ODESSA, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa left two pedestrians in serious condition Tuesday night. The wreck happened near W 26th Street and N Moss Avenue. Traffic in the area was diverted as necessary for troopers to work...
Are bystanders also in the wrong when a fight breaks out?
ODESSA, Texas — Violence anywhere, but especially in our schools, should not be tolerated. However, what about the students behind the camera filming the fights? Do they have responsibility too?. There were plenty of bystanders last Thursday at Bowie Middle School. A student attacked their teacher shown in a...
texarkanafyi.com
In Texarkana on September 13 Back in 1960
On September 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy made a campaign stop in Texarkana. He participated and rode in the Four States Fair Parade, and spoke to the crowds at the Fairgrounds. This is the speech from that day. I was able to be in the crowd for Jimmy Carter when...
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
