3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical AdventureTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
peninsulachronicle.com
Sweethaven Lavender Farm In Williamsburg To Host “Sweethaven Harvest” Events This Fall
JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm, which typically closes during the summer after lavender season, will remain open this fall with seasonal events in store. Guests can purchase tickets to the farm’s “Sweethaven Harvest” events, which will run on select dates September 14 through October 15. Want...
Food giveaway to be held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Sept. 6, 2022. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is responding to an increased community need after a fire destroyed a store in Norfolk. On Sept. 5, the...
Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District in October
NORFOLK, Va. — Mark your calendars -- you don't want to miss the Mac & Cheese Festival that's coming to Norfolk on October 8. This is the third year the train of carbohydrate-filled cheesy goodness is rolling into town. The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and...
Augusta Free Press
Food Lion Feeds program remodeling five food pantries in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In celebration of Feeding America®’s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area including five pantries in Virginia. During this 30-day...
peninsulachronicle.com
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
americanmilitarynews.com
This Army veteran learned to love wine while stationed in Europe. Now she’s running her own tasting shop in Virginia Beach.
Tamara Hoggard stood behind a wooden bar this August afternoon, prepping for a party of 18 that would arrive at 4. Sunshine bounced off the blue-painted walls in her new shop, Tam’res Wine and Gourmet Shop, at the corner of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road. The large sign...
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
'Make the world beautiful': An Everyday Hero who wants to beautify the world
How does one make the community a better place? That’s the question a business owner and his partners put to their students at their beauty school.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk DJ's voice concern over city possibly modifying its definition of 'entertainment'
City council is considering zoning changes that would impact restaurants across the city. One would modify the city's definition of "entertainment."
Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from. According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is...
Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search
HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January. The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
Norfolk business owners concerned over future of nightlife
Norfolk business owners are concerned about the closing and regulating of businesses in and around downtown Norfolk. Some owners say the fine line between policing and restricting is putting a pinch on their profits
Problems and creative solutions: Pharrell Williams launches advocacy agency after NSU panel
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams announced that he and a team of other industry leaders are launching a first-of-its-kind advocacy agency on Monday. First reported by Adweek and confirmed by sources close to Pharrell, "Mighty Dream" will be an agency...
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
