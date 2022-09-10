Read full article on original website
Disney Pushes ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Removes ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ From Calendar
The Haunted Mansion is on the move, with Disney pushing the ride-inspired film to Aug. 11, 2023. It previously was dated for March 10 of that year. Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Dany DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Tiffany Haddish star in the film, from director Justin Simien, who showed off a first look at D23 on Sept. 9. Haunted Mansion tells the story of a mother and son whose paths cross with a mansion that is more than it seems. More from The Hollywood ReporterLewis Howes' 'The School of Greatness' Strikes Multiyear Deal With SiriusXMSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind...
‘I Am Groot’: How VFX Supe Used a Kiddie Pool and Motion Capture for ‘Groot Takes a Bath’ Episode
There has never been a better time to be a VFX vendor. With so much content coming from streaming, high-quality television, feature films and commercials, the demand for visual effects and VFXartists continues to grow. Santa Monica-based visual effects studio Luma Pictures, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month, has seen an increase in everything from creature effects to animation to set extensions to full sequences. To keep up with all the additional work, Luma expanded to Vancouver in January, after establishing an office in Melbourne in 2012 to take advantage of the emerging market there. A staff of more than 200...
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
Alek Keshishian Apple Documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’ Opening 36th AFI Fest
The world premiere of documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will fire up the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2. The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc, Madonna: Truth of Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy nominated artist and actress Gomez from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again. “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become...
Pregnancy Reveal! Blake Lively Cradles Bump, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Ryan Reynolds
Pregnant! Blake Lively debuted her baby bump, revealing she is expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, September 15. Blake, 35, cradled her baby bump while wearing a sparkling long-sleeved mini dress while she posed for...
