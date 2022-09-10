The world premiere of documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will fire up the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2. The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc, Madonna: Truth of Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy nominated artist and actress Gomez from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again. “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become...

