Read full article on original website
Related
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror movie Thursday featuring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, which appears in...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
Comments / 0